How to fix the GTA Online tutorial glitch on Xbox Series X and PS5

A next-generation console-exclusive glitch is screwing over players in GTA Online currently when playing on the Expanded and Enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto V, and there appears to be no hope in sight.

When taking part in the brand-new Career Builder bonus exclusive that gives GTA Online players a nice cushion of $4 million in GTA currency to hot drop into the game, players should feel like they are in for a good time ahead but instead, they are being met with a progress-blocking bug which stops them from doing anything.

With this glitch, players will be unable to move or sit at the desk to access the CEO’s computer or in some instances not be able to enter the office at all, blocking them from progressing or doing anything in the tutorial or with the character they just made.

So is there a fix for this glaring issue at all?

Is there a way to fix the GTA Online character tutorial glitch?

The gang’s all here. Image via Rockstar Games

There is currently no workaround for the GTA Online tutorial glitch or any solutions.

Some players have been finding this issue constantly since GTA was re-added back onto Xbox Game Pass but there doesn’t seem to be a fix in sight.

Instead, players have been advising others to either ignore the Executive career that is causing the issues or to reach out to Rockstar via a Support Ticket to make sure the developers are aware of the glitch so an eventual patch can fix it.

Technically you could also try and create a brand new character to get around the bug but that obviously isn’t an ideal workaround. This would revolve around you choosing a different starting career, after all.

For now, all we can do is wait for Rockstar to fix the issue.

About the author