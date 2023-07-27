GTA Online’s Summer Racing Event offers cash bonuses

Players in GTA Online can benefit from huge cash and RP bonuses this week as the Summer Racing Event Continues.
Running from July 27 to Aug. 2, GTA Online is offering triple rewards on Issi classic, Special Vehicle Races, and Open Wheel Races, as well as double rewards on the new Junk Energy Time Trial, which features the new Inductor bike.
Further triple bonuses are applied to Street Races and Pursuit Races, meaning there’s something for every type of racer in GTA Online that can significantly boost your Maze Bank account balance.
Participating in these races also presents the chance of further rewards with the Dark Manor Racing suit for winning selected Rockstar-created races, and the Ocelot Ardent for winning Car Meet Races three days in a row.
For those not looking to put the pedal to the metal, there are several discounts available on a wealth of items—including properties, Mammoth Avenger upgrades, and vehicles.
Players who are members of GTA+ can claim several items through Aug. 16, including the new Penaud La Coureuse car, as well as maximizing the above rewards to a staggering 4.5 percent.
All GTA Online bonuses this week
3x GTA$ and RP
- Issi Classic Races
- Special Vehicle Races
- Open Wheel Races
- Street Races
- Pursuit Races
2x GTA$ and RP
- Daily Junk Energy Time Trials
40 percent off
- Neo
30 percent off
- Avenger Front Machine Guns
- Avenger Missile Launchers
- Avenger Mammoth Thruster
- Eclipse Boulevard Garage
- Emperus
- GP1
- PR4
25 percent off
- Maibatusu Monstrociti