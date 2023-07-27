GTA Online’s Summer Racing Event offers cash bonuses

Players in GTA Online can benefit from huge cash and RP bonuses this week as the Summer Racing Event Continues.

Running from July 27 to Aug. 2, GTA Online is offering triple rewards on Issi classic, Special Vehicle Races, and Open Wheel Races, as well as double rewards on the new Junk Energy Time Trial, which features the new Inductor bike.

Further triple bonuses are applied to Street Races and Pursuit Races, meaning there’s something for every type of racer in GTA Online that can significantly boost your Maze Bank account balance.

Participating in these races also presents the chance of further rewards with the Dark Manor Racing suit for winning selected Rockstar-created races, and the Ocelot Ardent for winning Car Meet Races three days in a row.

For those not looking to put the pedal to the metal, there are several discounts available on a wealth of items—including properties, Mammoth Avenger upgrades, and vehicles.

Players who are members of GTA+ can claim several items through Aug. 16, including the new Penaud La Coureuse car, as well as maximizing the above rewards to a staggering 4.5 percent.

All GTA Online bonuses this week

3x GTA$ and RP

Issi Classic Races

Special Vehicle Races

Open Wheel Races

Street Races

Pursuit Races

2x GTA$ and RP

Daily Junk Energy Time Trials

40 percent off

Neo

30 percent off

Avenger Front Machine Guns

Avenger Missile Launchers

Avenger Mammoth Thruster

Eclipse Boulevard Garage

Emperus

GP1

PR4

25 percent off

Maibatusu Monstrociti

