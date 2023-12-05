Biggest things you may have missed from the GTA 6 trailer

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 had everyone on the internet collectively excited for Rockstar’s next game. From the trailer, eagle-eyed GTA fans spotted interesting details that provide many hints about GTA 6 and the new version of Vice City.

Here are the biggest things spotted in the GTA 6 trailer.

The Cheetah is back in GTA 6

The Vice City traffic scene on the strip. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you were one of the many people who played Grand Theft Auto Vice City, you’ll remember a sports car called the Cheetah. It was a fast and sleek car that let you speed down the streets of Vice City.

With GTA 6 taking place in Vice City, it makes sense to see the Cheetah on the road once again. And just like the real-life Miami culture that inspired the city, we’ll probably be seeing a lot of Cheetahs while cruising through the game.

POACH on social media

Trying to grab an alligator from the pool. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The GTA 6 trailer has a few quick shots of social media videos that feature some wacky moments. One of the videos shown is from an account called OfficialPOACH. It shows someone trying to capture an alligator that has entered a swimming pool.

The name POACH stands for Protection of Animals and Controlled Hunting. While there are very little hints about their overall involvement in the game, this could be a hint at side quests in GTA 6. Previous games in the series have allowed players to engage with side activities that can venture into beastly territory.

Leonida Man is the new Florida Man

Leonida man is running around half-naked. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Most fans of GTA know Vice City is a satirical take on Miami, Florida. One ongoing joke in pop culture is the idea of Florida Man, where over-the-top things happen to (or are caused by) Floridians. The GTA 6 trailer has a play on this by having a video of Leonida Man appear briefly.

Leonida is the state where Vice City is located. There’s a possibility we might have run-ins with the Florida Man in GTA 6. The trailer has another social video with someone using the phrase “Only in Leonida” on the caption, which is a direct reference to the phrase “Only in Florida.”

Weazel News is still reporting

Special report by Weazel News. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In previous games, Weazel News has been a news organization that reports on events but with an overly patriotic twist. Fans see it as a parody of FOX News and some of their political beliefs. In the GTA 6 trailer, we see a brief shot from what is a Weazel News broadcast.

Could it be something the main characters of GTA 6 have done? Or something else happening in Vice City? Whatever it is, Weazel News may have the scoop.

Beer brands returning in GTA 6

A lot of beer at the local convenience store. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Grand Theft Auto games have a ton of parodies of beer brands people recognize. In the new trailer for GTA 6, you can spot a few of these brands in the background. The beer you’ll notice includes brands like Piswasser, Logger Beer, Logger Light, Patriot Beer, and a new one called Pindayho.

Some of the names of the beer are implied dirty phrases. You can make a good guess on what Rockstar is getting at with them and their dark sense of humor. Others are more parodies of real-life beer brands like Coors Light, Samuel Adams, and Budweiser.

Sessanta Nova is popular

Modeling in the Vice City sun. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In one shot of the trailer, a fashion model is wearing a familiar brand that first appeared in Grand Theft Auto V.

Sessanta Nova is supposed to appear as a high-class fashion brand, when in reality it’s a rip-off of the fashion brand Louis Vuitton. The name Sessanta Nova also happens to be Italian for the number sixty-nine.

A new story and new struggle

Lucia and her partner talking. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The biggest standout in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is how the story will focus on a woman named Lucia. While we see her in various places, including leaving jail and in therapy, we also catch a glimpse of her together with a man who may be her boyfriend. The ending of the trailer shows them working together on a robbery.

Lucia says during the trailer that the only way they can get through this is by sticking together, and being a team. We may see things go very wrong and cause friction between the two of them during the story, leading us deeper into everything that happens in Vice City.