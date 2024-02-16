Category:
Granblue Fantasy

What is the Terminus Weapon drop rate in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

Getting all 19 isn't easy.
Image of Michael Beckwith
Michael Beckwith
|
Published: Feb 15, 2024 07:09 pm
Granblue Fantasy Relink Sword of Bahamut weapon
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Acquiring the Terminus Weapons is possibly the best example of how grindy Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s endgame can get.

Recommended Videos

If you’re still fairly new to Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s endgame, you likely haven’t heard of the Terminus Weapons yet. Long story short, these are incredibly rare drops you can only obtain from Tale of Bahamut’s Rage a.k.a. the game’s hardest quest. While these weapons are certainly powerful, even more so than Ascension Weapons, they’re more of a bragging right; though they might prove useful for Relink‘s post-launch boss fight against Lucilius, one of the main villains from the Granblue Fantasy mobile game.

Every playable character has their own Terminus Weapon they can get from completing the quest but, as we said, it’s not a guaranteed drop; it’s random whether or not you’ll get the weapon from defeating the boss. Naturally, fans are curious to know what the drop rate for these weapons is, and if grinding for them can be made any easier.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Terminus Weapon drop rate

Granblue Fantasy Relink Bahamut
Get used to seeing this thing over and over. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Granblue Fantasy: Relink doesn’t display drop rates for items from quests, so there’s no official data available. However, it’s estimated the drop rate for Terminus Weapons is five percent. Having run through Tale of Bahamut’s Rage upwards of 50 times and earned five Terminus Weapons, we’d say it’s a fairly accurate estimation. All this just reaffirms how rare the weapons are, especially since only one will drop at a time for a random character.

At the very least, you don’t need to run through the quest with every character if you don’t want to, and drops don’t repeat. So, if you earn one character’s weapon, that weapon won’t ever drop again, meaning you can do the quest over and over again with your best party.

However, Tale of Bahamut’s Rage being a Proud level quest means you can’t make use of the AFK farm strategy since that requires Assist Mode. This feature is designed to help less experienced players get through Relink‘s story and epilogue, but Assist Mode is disabled for Maniac and Proud level quests.

So, if you’re a Granblue Fantasy: Relink completionist and want these weapons, all you can do is embrace the grind and make your party as strong as it can be.

Author

Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.