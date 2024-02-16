All Terminus Weapon Traits in Granblue Fantasy Relink

What sets Terminus Weapons apart in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, besides being rare drops from the game’s hardest Proud quest, is their powerful Regen and unique trait not found on any other weapon, Wrightstone, or Sigil in the game: Catastrophe.

Recommended Videos

What are Terminus Weapons’ traits in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

Catastrophe is the one that matters. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Like Defender, Stinger, Stunner, Executioner, and Ascension Weapons, Terminus Weapons add specific traits to the character using them. These traits include Regen at level 15 and Catastrophe at level 25, with Catastrophe being at its only and highest level. Here’s what each trait does at these levels:

Regen level 15 : Automatically restores 2 percent of your max HP over time.

: Automatically restores 2 percent of your max HP over time. Catastrophe level 25: Increases attack by 50 percent and damage cap by 100 percent when max HP is at or below 45,000.

Catastrophe is the key feature of Terminus Weapons, as you can find Regen in Sigils and Wrightstones, but Catastrophe is exclusive to them. The Catastrophe boost significantly enhances the weapons’ strength and value. If your strategy involves having more than 45,000 HP, there’s no benefit in using Terminus Weapons. In such cases, it’s better to switch to a different weapon.

But, based on my extensive experience with numerous wins against Proud bosses Pyet-A and Proto Bahamut, the toughest ones in the game, there’s no need to exceed that HP threshold and give up on the benefits of Catastrophe and Terminus Weapons.

Sigil Booster is an additional trait that Terminus Weapons don’t initially have, but acquire once you fully awaken them. Sigil Booster increases the level of each Sigil equipped by the character wielding the weapon by one, including duplicates. So, if you have five Damage Cap Sigils, each one receives an extra level, effectively giving you five additional levels in total. This can open up one or two Sigil slots in your character’s build, as you might reach the maximum level of a trait with fewer Sigils.