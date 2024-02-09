What is Sigil Booster and how does it work in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

Sigil Booster is a trait for the very end of the game in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, which you can get only with Ascension and Terminus weapons. Getting it will take a lot of work, including many hours and lots of Proud quest wins. But putting in the effort pays off.

How does Sigil Booster work in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

Sigil Booster is invaluable. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports.

Sigil Booster raises the level of every Sigil your character has by one. This is powerful because if you have several Sigils boosting the same trait, each one gets this boost. For example, if you’re equipped with four Damage Cap Sigils at level 15, totaling 60 levels in the Damage Cap Trait, adding a Sigil Booster will increase each Sigil by one level, bringing you to level 64 in the Damage Cap Trait, just one shy of the highest level. This boost applies to any set of Sigils you have more than one of.

So, getting the Sigil Booster means you might be able to open up one or two Sigil slots for other uses. This happens because you can reach the maximum level of some traits with fewer Sigils, leaving space for utility ones.

How to get Sigil Booster in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

To unlock the Sigil Booster trait in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you need to fully awaken an Ascended or Terminus Weapon and have your character equip it. This requires leveling up the weapon to 150 at the Blacksmith, then boosting its Awaken level at Siero’s Knickknack Shack 10 times until it’s fully awakened. Since this is the only method to acquire this trait, only one Sigil Booster effect can be active per character at any time.

Only the character wielding the weapon will receive the bonus, so if you want your entire team to have this advantage, you must raise the Awaken level of an Ascension or Terminus Weapon for each member. Because this process can be long, it’s wise to begin with your preferred character, which guarantees your strongest character is also your favorite to play.