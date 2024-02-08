How to get Eternal Snowflake in Granblue Fantasy Relink

The Eternal Snowflake in Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a key item you need for an important Side Quest in Folca. This quest can give you an Azurite Splendor, which can boost one of your Sigils to its highest level. Here’s how to get Eternal Snowflakes.

Quests that drop Eternal Snowflakes in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

It’s an extensive list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s every quest in Granblue Fantasy: Relink in which you can find Eternal Snowflakes. These quests are part of the late endgame. Generally, the harder the quest, the better your odds of finding Snowflakes.

Proud quests

A Quest of Frost and Storm

Banquet of Ice and Corpses

Worst Vacation Ever

Frigid Trial.

Maniac quests

Armor is Best Served Cold

Throw a Smith a Bone

Icy Eye on the Holy Prize

Serenity Upon the Mount

The Saga Continues: Silver

Saga Illustrated: Crystal

Hallowed by thy Ground, the only non-Boss mission on the list (Defend mission.)

Extreme quests

Wings of Rime

General Investigation: Gallanza

Saga Illustrated: The Beginning.

The biggest advantage of doing Extreme quests for Eternal Snowflakes is that you can AFK farm them using Full Assist Mode. But, I recommend doing this only if your team is strong enough to beat the bosses easily. If not, they might take too long, or your team will have a hard time winning on their own.

If you’re not rushing to get this item, just do Maniac and Proud quests. You’ll end up with lots of Eternal Snowflakes. I got 123 of them this way, sometimes redoing a quest for different Treasures but never specifically aiming to collect these Snowflakes. Try doing the same.

But, if you’re set on farming them, choose a quest that offers the right level of challenge while being quick to finish. The faster you get through the quest, the better your farming will be.

Best uses for Eternal Snowflakes in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Azurite Splendors are a must. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to use Eternal Snowflakes is by giving them to the Anxious Singer in Folca for the A Curious Charm side quest. If you hand over 80 Snowflakes and 80 Disast Ores, she rewards you with an Azurite Splendor. This item boosts one of your Sigils to its highest level, plus you get three Silver Centrum, key for weapon awakening. You’ll find the quest NPC hidden behind Siero’s Knickknack Shop, just to the left.

A great second option for these Snowflakes is trading them for Knickknack Vouchers. Each Snowflake can get you four vouchers. This is a smart move for an item that drops often. I suggest doing this to help with Sigil Transmutation and to make farming Damage Cap easier.