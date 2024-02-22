Granblue Fantasy Relink reintroduces players to a lot of fan-favorite characters. One of the more beloved ones is the mystical Rosetta, a character whose origins were shrouded in mystery for the longest time.

Rosetta is now a fully playable character and can be built in different ways.

Granblue Fantasy Relink: Who is Rosetta?

Rosetta is the reincarnation of the Primal Beast, the Rose Queen. As such, she brings the full force of the deadly flower to the battlefield with her thorny attacks and support skills. While Rosetta’s attack power might not be as burst-heavy as Rackam or Eugen, her Poison debuffs, Rose taunts, and healing power make her a valuable asset to any party.

Unlike her gacha draw origins in Granblue Fantasy, Rosetta is available as part of your main party from the start the story, including the prologue. Once you can customize your party, you can add Rosetta; we highly recommend doing so. She might not feel as powerful as some of the early game burst damage characters, but she builds up.

With six weapons and a multitude of complex skills to choose from, building Rosetta the right way can be difficult. Fortunately, we have you covered here.

Best Rosetta build in Granblue Fantasy Relink

The queen of roses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rosetta’s powers lie in her roses. As the incarnation of the Rose Queen, Rosetta plants flowers around the battlefield with her skills. Once the flowers are in play, they can taunt, attack, poison, and even heal. Rosetta’s strength lies in keeping her enemies debuffed with Poison and her teammates healthy with heals and buffs.

Because of this, Rosetta lacks damage at early levels. Her slow build-up of roses curbs her outright damage potential. But once she has enough roses in place to control whole areas, even bosses are a little challenge to Rosetta. These roses also level up the longer they stay alive, making them even stronger as time goes on.

Gear

Getting the right equipment for the job. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Rosetta has access to six weapons. Starting with her basic Egoism, she goes through several other weapons until she finally gets the Dagger of Bahamut Coda. Every weapon in Rosetta’s arsenal has a trait attached to it that defines the specialty. The starter weapon always starts with a health boost trait that increases with levels.

Depending on your needs, choose any of these six weapons.

Weapon Forge level Trait Egoism One Health boost Love Eternal 65 Attack damage boost Cortana 65 Weak point damage boost Rose Crystal Knife 65 Critical hit rate boost Sword Breaker 40 Stun power boost Dagger of Bahamut Coda One Regen/Catastrophe

The strongest weapons are designated as Terminus Weapons, of which the Dagger of Bahamut Coda is one. These weapons can only be acquired as a drop from the “The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage” quest in the postgame. Accessing this quest requires you to complete the main story of Granblue Fantasy Relink and the postgame story.

For this build, we recommend going with the Dagger of Bahamut Coda and maxing its level up to 150. Once you have enough resources, the next step is finding Sigils to imbue this weapon. Sigils enhance weapons even further, granting additional effects. There are two Sigils that work for this build: Rose’s Blooming and Rose’s Profusion. Both greatly benefit Rosetta’s core roses by boosting their attack rate and buffs. The rest of the Sigils needed for Rosetta’s build could work as a combination of any of these.

Sigil Effects Critical Damage Increases critical hit damage Critical Rate Improves critical hit rate Damage Cap Increases the maximum damage rate of attacks Quick Cooldown Reduces all skill cooldowns Supplementary Damage Attacks and skills have a chance to damage twice War Elemental Attacks and skills are effective regardless of elemental weaknesses

Skills

The best skills for this build. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Rosetta begins with her initial skill, Sillage. As you level her up, Rosetta will eventually gain access to 10 different skills. These are a combination of Offense, Defense, and Support. A good build for any character revolves around having a healthy mix of each and Rosetta’s skills, while quite technical, synergize incredibly well.

Skill Type Effect Bouquet Defensive Plants the maximum number of Roses in front of Rosetta. Roses restore health and remove debuffs from allies. Existing Roses gain one level. Iron Maiden Offensive Grants the Stout Heart and Iron Maiden buffs to Rosetta. Lost Love Offensive Planted Roses will explode, dealing damage and scatter. Scattered Roses will regrow after a while. Damage is based on the Rose’s levels. Mesmerize Defensive Roses taunt enemies around them causing all enemies within range to target them instead of nearby allies. Overgrowth Support Planted Roses grant positive buffs to allies whenever Rosetta uses a finisher. The highest level Rose determines the skill’s strength. Rose Barrier Defensive Generates a barrier around a Rose that grants Damage Cut to all allies within its radius. The Rose’s level determines the skill’s effectiveness. Rose Garden Support Plants Roses around Rosetta. These Roses attack all enemies within range and gain experience. As they level up, their capabilities increase. Rose Tycoon Offensive Replants all Roses at a targeted location or in front of Rosetta. These Roses inflict area-wide Poison damage to all enemies caught. Sillage Offensive Plants a Rose in front of Rosetta while she dodges backward. The Roses planted by Sillage always gain one level when planted. Spiral Rose Offensive Launches a multi-vine attack on all enemies around Rosetta. All planted Roses also mimic the attack, dealing additional damage.

Every skill in Rosetta’s arsenal can be used in a lineup that needs a certain role. If your lineup needs more damage, five offensive skills should sort it out. If your lineup struggles to survive, her heals and dispels are invaluable. If your party needs crowd control, Rosetta’s support skills and poison will do the trick.

For this build, start with Iron Maiden to buff Rosettas and Rose Tycoon to set up poison damage in a certain area. If you need more offensive power, pick up Spiral Rose, otherwise, Rose Barrier works as a great defensive option. Finally, pick up Lost Love as the main offensive skill, or if you have enough damage, pick up Bouquet to keep everyone healthy.

Masteries

Building up her stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When it comes to Rosetta, our first goal is to pump in enough MSP (Mastery Points) to unlock all her skills in the Offensive and Defensive Mastery trees.

Take the shortest path to get to her skills and then light up any nodes you may have missed. Focus on leveling up health, attack damage, link level gain, and recovery as you invest points. The rest can be leveled up at your convenience; just make sure to keep her weapons upgraded and leveled up so you can invest points into them.

The Collection tab in the Masteries list will grant you access to lighting up nodes on Rosetta’s weapons, so if you have any spare MSP, you can use them there to further boost her power.

Party setup

Your Granblue Fantasy Relink party setup you have will vary depending on how you decide to build Rosetta, but assuming you went for a balanced approach, there are a few lineups that work. These parties are categorized by Rosetta’s core role in the party and the rest of the party members who make the lineup work.

Party role Party members Offensive Rosetta, Narmaya, Rackam, Cagliostro Defensive Rosetta, Zeta, Vasarega, Katalina Utility support Rosetta, Eugen, Ferry, Lancelot

The offensive lineup focuses on finishing battles quickly. Narmaya acts as a strong frontliner with her damage and lifesteal (enhanced with Sigils) while Rackam provides ranged fire. Cagliostro gives additional damage and crowd control while Rosetta sets up Roses for AOE damage.

The defensive party lineup revolves around Vasarega and his tanking prowess. Since he will not be dodging much, Katalina and Rosetta can focus on keeping him alive with dispels and heals. Zeta is a perfect pairing with Vasarega, with her attack buffs helping herself and the whole party output high damage as the supports provide crowd control.

The utility lineup’s strength is crowd control paired with a variety of elemental damage. Every party member brings a different element to target enemy weaknesses. Eugen snipes enemies from a distance while Ferry provides support and damage through her spirits. Lancelot brings strong crowd control with his freezing abilities while Rosetta sets up her poison and heals.

Note, none of these party setups are truly set in stone and are meant to be guidelines. The fun part of Granblue Fantasy Relink‘s endgame is mixing and matching all the different characters you have to make your ideal party work for you.