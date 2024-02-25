Best Granblue Fantasy: Relink weapons, ranked

Granblue Fantasy: Relink features several powerful weapons players can acquire. Each weapon has its advantages and disadvantages. If you’re trying to collect great weapons in the game and are wondering what the best ones are, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the best weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and how to get them.

The seven best weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

7) Colossus Cane Omega

One of the most powerful Stinger weapons in the game. Image via Granblue Fantasy Wiki

The Colossus Cane Omega is a powerful Stinger weapon and can be equipped by the character Io. Players can collect the Colossus Cane Omega in chapter seven of the story. You’ll find the weapon at the start of the chapter, specifically at Phondam, the Scarred Isles. This is the chapter’s first area, which is mainly made up of rocks and lava.

To get to the weapon, simply head north from where you regain control of your character. Keep north until you see a branching part, then head left and you’ll see a large, visible pool of lava with some rocks in it. Jump on the first rock and then to the ledge directly to the right of the rock. Climb up the ledge, and you’ll see a short path with the golden chest at the end that holds the weapon and ten Fortitude Crystals.

Colossus Cane Omega, despite being an excellent weapon at full power, has considerably low base stats when you first acquire it. It grants 542 HP and has 109 attack power which makes it the weakest weapon on this list. However, once upgraded, it deals devastating critical hits and significant damage to the enemies.

6) Flame Rapier

One of the most powerful Stunner weapons. Image via Granblue Fantasy Wiki

The Flame Rapier is one of the most powerful Stunner weapons found early in the game’s story. It is a weapon specifically equipped by Katalina and can be found in the fifth chapter of the game, “Shadows in the Snowscape.” To find the weapon, simply enter the Felfrost Altar. Before going upstairs, search the room to find the breakable wall that’s to the right side of the room. Destroy it, and you’ll find a Gold Chest with three Fortitude Crystals and the Flame Rapier.

The weapon grants 644 HP and 120 attack power. While it’s one of the best Stunner weapons in the game, its lower base stats make it lower on this list, especially once compared to other weapons of its type. The weapon is still quite useful for stunning enemies especially once upgraded, making it a reliable weapon to have.

5) Claidheamh Soluis

One of the best Ascension weapons. Image via Granblue Fantasy Wiki

Claidheamh Soluis is one of the best Ascension weapons in the game. Like the previous two on our list, it is a level 65 weapon but can only be wielded by Charlotte. To acquire the weapon, you’ll need to craft it.

To craft the Claidheamh Soluis, you’ll need one Champion Merit, ten Light Shards, three Mythril Wheel, and one Concemnatiion Saw. This weapon is not to be underestimated, as it has a high base attack and HP of 746 and 143 respectively. Additionally, while it needs a lot of resources to upgrade, doing so will provide significant, consistent damage with boosted attack power. This makes it one of the best weapons for the character and is why players should not ignore it.

4) Ultima Sword

Perhaps the best Executioner weapon in the game. Image via Granblue Fantasy Wiki

The Ultima Sword is the best Executioner weapon in the game and like the Claidheamh Soluis, you can only get this weapon by crafting it. To do this, you’ll need one Dragon Wing, one Dark Orb, one Heliotrope Urn, and one Champion Merit. While the Ultima Sword has lower base stats than the Claidheamh Soluis, with 505 HP and 135 attack power, its weapon trait still makes it stand out.

If upgraded and used optimally, the weapon deals significant damage to enemy weak points and boosts damage to attacks from behind. As such, players looking for topple, especially challenging and beefy bosses, will not go wrong with the Ultima Sword.

3) Ragnarok

A high level Defender weapon for Id. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ragnarok is one of the best Defender weapons and one of the few level 75 weapons and is also the starting weapon for Id. To get it, you’ll need to unlock him by reaching Chapter Ø: Skybound Heart. Ragnarok is high on this list because of the sheer amount of HP it gives the character at 1,025.

While its 128 attack power is average, it is still an excellent weapon for players trying to run a tank build for Id, a character that already has an impressive move set. The only major downside is that it takes a lot of resources to upgrade, so players must be committed to the weapon to reap its advantages.

2) Joyeuse

One of the most powerful Stinger weapons. Image via Granblue Fantasy Wiki

Joyeuse is a powerful Stinger weapon that can be equipped for Percival. It can be crafted with three Bizzare Wings, one Water Orb, one Bizarre Ice Spine, and one Champion Merit. The Joyeuse is also an all-rounder with 746 HP and 143 attack power.

What makes this weapon high on the list is its trait. The Joyeuse boosts critical hits, especially when upgraded to a high level. Doing this will increase the critical hit rate and its attack power, making it undeniably one of the strongest weapons in the game.

1) Ascalon

The most highly regarded weapon in the game. Image via Granblue Fantasy Wiki

Ascalon is one of the strongest and most beloved weapons in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. It’s so good that many players consider it the best weapon in the game. The Ascalon can be equipped by Siegfried and will need to be crafted. You’ll need one Champion Merit, ten Earth Shards, two Earth Orbs, three Golem Fingers, and one Golem Rockjaw to craft it.

The weapon also has a respectable 746 HP and 143 Attack power making it a balanced but dangerous weapon. However, its attack-boosting trait makes it stand out above all the other weapons on this list. This trait scales quite well with each upgrade, making it a must-have for any hardcore player.