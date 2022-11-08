These are some of the most useful and powerful attacks at your disposal.

God of War Ragnarök is here and as you venture through the game you’ll want to know how to use each weapon at your disposal. One of these weapons is the extremely powerful Runic Attacks.

These are abilities you’ll gain during your time in the God of War Ragnarök campaign and can be optimized to suit your fighting style. Of course, you’ll need to know how to use these before they come to your aid.

Here’s all you need to know about how Runic Attacks work in God of War Ragnarök so you can take advantage of them yourself.

How to use Runic Attacks in God of War Ragnarök

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studio

Using your Runic Attacks in God of War Ragnarök is a simple task that can be done anytime during combat. Hold L1 (your shield button) and press either R1 or R2 depending on whether you want to use a light or heavy Runic Attack.

Of course, you’ll need to have unlocked Runic Attacks for these to work and as you progress through the game you’ll stumble upon many for all of the weapons at your disposal. Once you’ve got your hands on Runic Attacks you’ll want to equip them so that they can be used in combat.

How to equip Runic Attacks in God of War Ragnarök

Screengrab via Santa Monica Studio

The method for equipping Runic Attacks is the same from weapon to weapon and something that you can complete from the in-game menu. Here’s a step-by-step look at how to get it done.

Open up the menu

Navigate to the weapons tab

Select your weapon of choice

Choose Light or Heavy Runic Attack and make your choice of attack

It’s that simple! Now when you head into battle against all the powerful foes in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll have the power of Runic Attacks on your side.