kratos in god of war ragnarok valhalla dlc
Image via Santa Monica
Category:
God of War

All God of War Ragnarok PC pre-order bonuses

Here are all the bonuses for pre-ordering God of War Ragnarok on PC
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: May 31, 2024 05:12 am

The Norse saga continues with the highly anticipated release of God of War Ragnarok on PC. As fans prepare to dive back into the world of Kratos, Sony has sweetened the deal with an array of enticing pre-order bonuses. Here’s a breakdown of everything you’ll get when you pre-order God of War Ragnarok PC port

Recommended Videos

All God of War Ragnarok PC pre-order bonuses

God of War Ragnarok is set to release on Sept. 19, 2024, and is available in two bundles: The Standard Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition. The bonuses for pre-ordering the bundles are listed down below.

God of War Ragnarok: Standard Edition pre-order bonus

god of war Ragnarok standard edition
Standard edition pre-order bonuses. Imagine via Sony

Players who pre-order the standard edition of God of War Ragnarok for $59.99 will be rewarded handsomely. In addition to the base game, they will receive the exclusive Valhalla DLC, featuring a new armor set for Kratos called the Risen Snow Armor. Atreus isn’t left out either; he’ll be equipped with the Risen Snow Tunic, perfectly complementing his father’s new gear. This pre-order bonus ensures that both Kratos and Atreus are ready to face the challenges of the Nine Realms in style and strength from the very beginning.

God of War Ragnarok: Digital Deluxe Edition pre-order bonus

god of war Ragnarok Digital Deluxe edition
Digital deluxe edition pre-order bonuses. Image via Sony

The rewards are truly legendary for players who have chosen to elevate their experience with the Digital Deluxe Edition priced at $69.99. Alongside all the content included in the standard edition, they will unlock a treasure trove of additional items to enrich their journey through the realms. From exclusive in-game gear to digital collectibles, the Digital Deluxe Edition ensures that every aspect of their adventure gets elevated to new heights. All of the additional bonuses are listed below:

  • Kratos Darkdale Armor
  • Atreus Darkdale Attire 
  • Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
  • Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
  • Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack
  • Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
Mohid Shahid
Meet Mohid, the virtual gunslinger of the freelance world, slinging words for Dot Esports with the precision of a quick-scoping sniper. His heart beats to the rhythm of FPS shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield, but his gaming prowess extends across countless other realms. When he's not dominating the digital battlefield, he's crafting guides and breaking the latest news across all gaming genres. But beware, especially if you dare to venture into the punishing world of soulslikes RPG, where Mohid's middle name might as well be "Torture" - he thrives on the challenge like a true gaming gladiator.