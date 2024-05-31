The Norse saga continues with the highly anticipated release of God of War Ragnarok on PC. As fans prepare to dive back into the world of Kratos, Sony has sweetened the deal with an array of enticing pre-order bonuses. Here’s a breakdown of everything you’ll get when you pre-order God of War Ragnarok PC port

Recommended Videos

All God of War Ragnarok PC pre-order bonuses

God of War Ragnarok is set to release on Sept. 19, 2024, and is available in two bundles: The Standard Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition. The bonuses for pre-ordering the bundles are listed down below.

God of War Ragnarok: Standard Edition pre-order bonus

Standard edition pre-order bonuses. Imagine via Sony

Players who pre-order the standard edition of God of War Ragnarok for $59.99 will be rewarded handsomely. In addition to the base game, they will receive the exclusive Valhalla DLC, featuring a new armor set for Kratos called the Risen Snow Armor. Atreus isn’t left out either; he’ll be equipped with the Risen Snow Tunic, perfectly complementing his father’s new gear. This pre-order bonus ensures that both Kratos and Atreus are ready to face the challenges of the Nine Realms in style and strength from the very beginning.

God of War Ragnarok: Digital Deluxe Edition pre-order bonus

Digital deluxe edition pre-order bonuses. Image via Sony

The rewards are truly legendary for players who have chosen to elevate their experience with the Digital Deluxe Edition priced at $69.99. Alongside all the content included in the standard edition, they will unlock a treasure trove of additional items to enrich their journey through the realms. From exclusive in-game gear to digital collectibles, the Digital Deluxe Edition ensures that every aspect of their adventure gets elevated to new heights. All of the additional bonuses are listed below:

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more