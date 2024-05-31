God of War Ragnarok PC release countdown: Exact start time and date

The PlayStation and PC partnership continues with the release of God of War Ragnarok on PC, and we’re counting down the days and seconds until Kratos runs Ragnarok ragged.

Recommended Videos

God of War Ragnarok was the latest hard-hitting chapter in Santa Monica’s legendary action series. Featuring an even wiser Kratos, a more mature Atreus, and a world embroiled in conflict amid the looming devastation of Ragnarok, 2022’s GOW broke new ground for the franchise.

PS5 users had the pleasure of ripping and tearing their way through the nine realms, but now it’s time for PC users to experience this beautiful brutality for themselves.

God of War Ragnarok release time and date

What is this PC you speak of? Image via Santa Monica

God of War Ragnarok is set to release on Sept. 19, 2024. Until we get confirmation from Santa Monica or Sony that something different is in the works, we expect a complete midnight launch for Ragnarok—just like the console version received.

This official word comes from the official Sony PlayStation blog—posted following the May 30, 2024, Sony State of Play—saying, “God of War Ragnarök will be coming to PC on September 19, 2024!”

Instead of visualizing what the remaining time looks like as we count down to Ragnarok (sounds ominous) and the launch of the award-winning title on PC, here’s an up-to-date countdown showing you, instead.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 5 : 5 : 1 3 : 1 8 : 3 6 best armor in GOW Ragnarok, the full trophy list , and also take a look at our ranking of every God of War game.” data-enddate=”1726700400″ data-largestUnit=”week” data-smallestunit=”second”>

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more