Original God of War trilogy could reportedly get PS5 remaster as soon as 2024

Are you ready for juicy, spicy Christmas rumors? According to a leak, the original God of War trilogy will get a PS5 remaster sooner rather than later, and it could be coming in 2024 or 2025.

Nick Baker, who also goes by the alias Shpeshal Nick, had an exciting bit of information to share with God of War fans. During episode 191 of the XboxEra podcast, Baker said he’s been told by a reliable source that the original God of War trilogy will get a PS5 remaster in the not-too-distant future.

Wonder if Kratos will lose his beard in the rumored God of War remasters. Image via Santa Monica

He made sure to distance himself from any specific dates, but his prognosis is that a remaster of the original God of War trilogy will either be released or at the very least announced sometime in 2024. Baker is also uncertain of the nature of the assumed product and whether it will be a one-for-one remaster with upgraded graphics, or something more in the vein of a full remake.

Baker reaffirmed the word used by his source is “remaster,” which is a massive clue, if true. With how even very minor gameplay changes are sometimes presented as remakes, such as in the case of the PS5 launch title Demon’s Souls, we’d be very surprised if the reported God of War remaster does much more than apply a visual upgrade to the originals.

Unfortunately, the leak mentions nothing of a PC port and works under the presumption that God of War: Ascension—the fourth game in the original series—will not be part of the PS5 remaster package. The lack of a PC port isn’t all that surprising following the controversial The Last of Us Part 2 remaster announcement, which also didn’t include a PC version.

The absence of Ascension, on the other hand, is a tad bit weird. It may not be many people’s favorite, but it certainly can stand on its own. It’s also just as difficult to play nowadays as its predecessors thanks to it being a PS3 exclusive. It’s even harder to get a hold of than God of War 3, which already got a PS4 remaster in 2015 and is therefore backwards compatible with the PS5.

There’s a small chance the trilogy Baker has been told about actually includes God of War, God of War 2, and Ascension, though admittedly calling those games the original trilogy while providing a leak would be weird. We can still make a Christmas wish and hope it becomes true, though any new God of War content in 2024 will be more than welcome.