kratos waking up in god of war ragnarok valhalla dlc
God of War

God of War Ragnarok to reportedly receive ‘imminent’ PC release date

Sony is reportedly continuing its ventures into the PC world with one of its strongest games in recent memory.
Michael Kelly
Published: May 10, 2024 10:45 am

God of War Ragnarok could be coming to PC extremely soon, with a release date for the port being “imminent,” according to reliable data miner billbill-kun. 

In a report published in French gaming publication Dealabs, billbil-kun, who has a reputation for leaking and reporting PlayStation Plus’ free monthly titles in advance, among other feats, outlined a serious possibility of a Sony games showcase later this month, with updates on new and existing PlayStation franchises being made. In that report, it was revealed that God of War Ragnarok is high on Sony’s priority list to bring to PC as “an announcement date is imminent.”

Should God of War Ragnarok get its PC street date soon (as in, within the current calendar year), it would be a record turnaround for Sony. In the past, it has usually taken the publisher an average of three to four years until a PlayStation-exclusive game goes from its home on console to a wider PC audience. 

Titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and even the original God of War (2018) each took three years or more to transition over to PC. Ragnarok is only a year-and-a-half old as it was released in November 2022.

Kratos staring up at giant structure on top of mountain
Sony has kept entirely quiet on the possibility of any updates or a presentation. A State of Play broadcast has typically taken place in the time frame of mid-May to early-June over the last five years, and 2024 could be no exception, especially if Dealabs’ report rings true. 

The last update players received on God of War Ragnarok came during the 2023 Game Awards, where the game’s Valhalla DLC was announced and released shortly after. It’s possible that the DLC, which serves as an epilogue to the franchise’s epic Norse tale, could be included in the PC port, especially considering it was a free addition to the already stellar game.

Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.