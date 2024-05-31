When does God of War Ragnarök release on PC?

God of War Ragnarök is the latest PlayStation title heading to PC. Following the footsteps of its 2018 predecessor, Ragnarök on PC aligns with Sony’s goal of bringing its flagship narrative-driven offerings to new audiences.

The big question in everyone’s mind, though, is when does the PC version actually release?

God of War Ragnarök PC release date

The sequel arrives on Sony’s second most beloved platform. Image via Sony

God of War Ragnarök’s official release date on PC is Sept. 19, 2024. Pre-orders for the game are already open, right after the PC version received its announcement trailer at Sony’s State of Play conference on May 30.

Jetpack Interactive is helming Ragnarök’s PC port, as it did with the original, which arrived on PC in 2022. As with previous PlayStation titles on PC, this one also packs a bunch of PC-exclusive bells and whistles. The list includes unlocked framerates, upscaling support (DLSS 3.7, FSR 3.1, and XeSS 1.3), and widescreen support (for 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios).

The God of War Ragnarök PC version also comes with all the post-launch content for the PS5 game, including the Valhalla DLC and New Game+ mode.

But what remains as a dark spot in the otherwise well-received announcement is the PSN account requirement for this exclusively single-player game, which Sony seemingly is continuing to push as it did with Helldivers 2 and Ghost of Tsushima earlier this year. This presumably means the game will not be available in 177 countries where PSN isn’t available.

Now, if you are from the part of the world that has access to PSN, the acclaimed God of War sequel is already up for grabs, unless, maybe, you already gave in to Sony’s plan to lure you into buying a PS5.

