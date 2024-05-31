All God of War Ragnarök PC features and content

God of War Ragnarök, the 2022 PS5 sequel to the 2018 God of War reboot, is the latest title from Sony heading to PC. Like previous PlayStation Studios offerings on the platform, Ragnarök also packs a handful of PC-exclusive features.



Here’s a rundown of all the good stuff God of War Ragnarök’s PC version has in store.

God of War Ragnarök PC features

Unlocked framerates and true 4K support

Compared to PS5’s 60 fps cap on Performance mode, God of War Ragnarök on PC supports an unlocked framerate. If you have the hardware to deliver the juice, the PC port can give you well over 60 fps at 4K, which is something visual fidelity aficionados were waiting for.

Upscaling technology

Ragnarök on PC, as seen in the announcement trailer, comes fully integrated with Nvidia’s DLSS 3.7, AMD’s FSR 3.1, and Intel’s XeSS 1.3 upscaling technologies. So, regardless of which brand of Graphics Card you have in your system, you should be able to use one of the upscaling solutions to reach your desired framerate and resolution.

Widescreen support

The game features native support for 21:9 ultra-widescreen and 32:9 super ultra-widescreen monitors. There seems to be a minor regression from the last PS title on PC, Ghost of Tsushima, which supported the 48:9 aspect ratio for triple-monitor users.

DLC and other post-launch content

God of War Ragnarök’s PC version includes the Roguelite-inspired Valhalla DLC and New Game Plus mode, which the 2022 PS5 title got as post-launch content.

If you haven’t played the 2018 original (that got its PC port in 2022), you’re in for a good time: We earlier wrote about how Valhalla makes Ragnarök the perfect entry point to the series.

Sony’s official blog post promises to give more details about hardware requirements “a bit closer” to the September 19 release.

