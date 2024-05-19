Ghost of Tsushima showcasing Jin Sakai fighting another Samurai.
Image via Sucker Punch
Category:
Ghost of Tsushima

How to fix Standoffs not working error in Ghost of Tsushima

Be ready for your next Standoff.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: May 19, 2024 12:28 am

Standoffs are one of the most honorable combat types in Ghost of Tsushima. However, soon after the game’s PC release, more players encountered glitches that prevented them from performing Standoffs.

Recommended Videos

I don’t have the quickest fingers for gaming anymore, so when I found out that Standoffs in Ghost of Tsushima required precise timing, I thought that I could be the reason why Standoffs weren’t working for me in the game. At this point, this is a three-year-old bug, meaning developers are unlikely to fix it. Therefore, you’ll have to manually fix the Standoff bug in Ghost of Tsushima. Here’s how.

Why can’t you trigger the Standoff Ghost of Tsushima?

jin sakai riding horse in ghost of tsushima
It’s not you, it’s the game. Image via Sucker Punch

There are two main reasons why you might fail to trigger a Standoff in Ghost Of Tsushima: Timing or an in-game bug. Holding the Standoff button too early or too late will result in a failed attempt.

On the other hand, a known bug in the game can also prevent Standoffs from working even with perfect timing. This is more likely to be the culprit if you consistently fail Standoffs despite proper timing.

How do you fix Standoffs not working error in Ghost of Tsushima?

Jin Sakai in the green land of Ghost of Tsushima
Repeat offenses may occur. Image via Sucker Punch

The quickest way to fix the Standoffs not working error in Ghost of Tsushima is to change the game’s Toggle Button Holds setting

To do this:

  • Go to Options > Accessibility > Gamepad in Ghost of Tsushima.
  • There, find the setting called “Toggle Button Holds.”
  • Switch it from off to on.
  • After making this change, return to the game and then to the settings panel to revert the changes. Standoffs should start working again.

Alternatively, you can use a keyboard for the first Standoff on PC. Some players reported success using the keyboard for a Standoff encounter. After completing it with the keyboard, the controller might work properly for subsequent Standoffs. Also, a simple restart can sometimes resolve temporary glitches, so you may also try restarting Ghost of Tsushima to fix this bug.

When you don’t have to deal with bugs or errors, you can focus on core gameplay elements like choosing a horse or getting steel in Ghost of Tsushima.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get steel in Ghost of Tsushima
Jin Sakai in the green land of Ghost of Tsushima
Category: Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
How to get steel in Ghost of Tsushima
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 18, 2024
Read Article All Ghost of Tsushima voice cast and actors (English and Japanese)
Jin dueling in Ghost of Tsushima
Category: Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
All Ghost of Tsushima voice cast and actors (English and Japanese)
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 18, 2024
Read Article Should you play Ghost of Tsushima in Japanese or English?
Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best PlayStation exclusives.
Category: Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Should you play Ghost of Tsushima in Japanese or English?
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get steel in Ghost of Tsushima
Jin Sakai in the green land of Ghost of Tsushima
Category: Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
How to get steel in Ghost of Tsushima
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 18, 2024
Read Article All Ghost of Tsushima voice cast and actors (English and Japanese)
Jin dueling in Ghost of Tsushima
Category: Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
All Ghost of Tsushima voice cast and actors (English and Japanese)
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 18, 2024
Read Article Should you play Ghost of Tsushima in Japanese or English?
Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best PlayStation exclusives.
Category: Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Should you play Ghost of Tsushima in Japanese or English?
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 17, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.