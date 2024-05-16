Ghost of Tsushima: Which horse should you choose?

After making your way through the Mongolian camp during the tutorial phase of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, you’ll be given a choice to select one of the three horses available and give them a name.

Other than the color, it’s unclear if there’s any distinction between the horses, and since this choice seems pretty permanent, it’s worth giving it some serious thought though. If you’re curious about how this might affect your gameplay, keep reading for our comprehensive Ghost of Tsushima horse guide.

Which horse should you choose in Ghost of Tsushima?

Simply put, there’s no advantage or disadvantage to picking any horse in Ghost of Tsushima.

After fleeing the Mongolian camp with your sword and gear, Yuna directs you towards a horse stable, urging you to select a trusty mount and escape. This marks an end to the tutorial phase of Ghost of Tsushima, opening up the expansive world of feudal Japan before you.

Follow Yuna to the stable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll encounter three horses to choose from, distinguished by their colors: black, white, and dapper. In essence, each horse offers the same performance —speed-wise they’re all the same. It simply comes down to your personal preference.

Once you’ve picked your horse, the next step is naming it. Your options are Nobu, Sora, and Kage. Each of these names will also have a meaning associated with them, giving a bespoke look to your mount. While selecting a name adds a touch of personalization, it doesn’t alter gameplay mechanics. However, your character, Jin, will occasionally address your horse by its chosen name.

So, choose your horse and name it wisely, as they’ll accompany you on your journey through the captivating world of Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe horse

For those who have opted for the digital deluxe edition of Ghost of Tsushima, an additional majestic horse awaits in the stable, bringing the total count to four. While this special edition doesn’t offer any stat advantages, it gifts you with the opportunity to ride a more splendid-looking companion as they embark on your journey through Japan’s breathtaking landscapes.

Can you change horses in Ghost of Tsushima?

In contrast to many other open-world RPGs, Ghost of Tsushima doesn’t permit you to switch out your horse once you’ve made your initial selection. However, it does offer a creative solution by allowing you to customize the appearance of your faithful mount.

You can achieve this by equipping various saddles or coordinating your horse’s look with Jin’s armor sets, adding a personal touch to your noble steed as you traverse the vast landscapes of Tsushima.

