How to sheath your sword in Ghost of Tsushima

Being a stealthy Samurai in Feudal Japan in Ghost of Tsushima, you can’t flaunt your mighty blade and run amok in the streets, so learning how to sheath your sword is important.

While it doesn’t give you any gameplay advantage, it feels great to sheath your sword in Ghost of Tsushima. Usually, sheathing your sword involves Jin Sakai putting his sword in the scabbard. However, it is even better when you’ve defeated many enemies; Jin wipes the blood off his sword and keeps it away, making you feel like the impressive Samurai who does this daily for a living.

Here’s everything you need to know about sheathing your sword in Ghost of Tsushima.

Sheathing your Sword in Ghost of Tsushima on PC

If you’ve recently picked up Ghost of Tsushima on PC, you will need to press five on your keyboard to draw or sheath your sword. You will mostly use your number keys for sword and stance-related activities by shaking your sword by pressing seven compared to the consoles.

Sheathing your Sword in Ghost of Tsushima on console

If you want to play the game on PlayStation, swipe right on your touchpad to draw or sheath your sword. The touchpad can also be used in various other valuable ways, like playing the flute, taking your bow, using the guiding wind, and even using your focused hearing to listen to enemies.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to progress through the story a bit before you can sheath your sword in Ghost of Tsushima, so don’t panic if you can’t use the regular controls while fighting the Mongols on Komoda Beach.

