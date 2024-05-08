Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PC release coundown: Exact start time and date

It’s time to delve into the Japanese Samurai heritage, and we’re finally moments away from Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut‘s PC release, which should give you a taste of Sony’s finest exclusive with widescreen support to enjoy its in-depth immersion.

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut‘s open world features one of the best katana-based combat systems in gaming, and it’s a treat to learn it. While fighting aggressively requires you to rely heavily on your parry timing, smaller enemies can be dealt with using solid stealth, bringing a fresh variety to your everyday encounters. Here’s when Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be released on PC.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PC release date and time

Ghost of Tsushima will finally arrive on PC. Image via Sucker Punch

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be released on May 16. While the developers haven’t confirmed the exact time, it should be 12am regional time to digitally get your hands on the title from Steam or Epic Games. The game costs $59.99, including pre-order bonuses such as the Iki Island expansion and the cooperative online multiplayer Legends mode, alongside smaller rewards such as Horse, Traveler’s Attire, and Broken Armor dyes from Baku’s shop.

You play as Jin Sakai, who stays on the island of Tsushima where he has to fight the Mongol invaders to protect his homeland. For the first time, it will also feature PlayStation trophies so you can enjoy the game’s console achievements as well. The game’s attention to detail and vibrant use of coloring will always have you using the picture mode to take screenshots and treasure your memories.

You can take your game’s aesthetics to a whole new level by using the black-and-white Kurosawa mode, inspired by the monochrome cinematography of the legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa and his iconic way of showing the Samurai culture in his films.

With our convenient countdown below, you can track how long there is to go until the release in Central Time.

While you wait, you can check the system requirements for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for running the game smoothly.

