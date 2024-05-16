How to preload Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is arguably one of the most anticipated PlayStation exclusives to come out on PC. Here’s how to preload the game if you want to visit feudal Japan early.

Ghost of Tsushima takes us to Tsushima island, the last Japanese island you have to defend from he Mongol invasion as samurai Jin Sakai. Since the game is a hefty 75 GB, it’s a good idea to download it in advance.

When can I preload Ghost of Tsushima on PC?

Become the ghost. Image via Sucker Punch

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available to preload on PC right now. As we’re getting close to the launch, you can preload it using the Epic Games Store or Steam, as long as you’ve pre-ordered.

How to preload Ghost of Tsushima on PC

Preloading Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut works the same as any other game, and the process is similar for both storefronts. Choose your store and follow the steps below to download Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on your PC.

Steam

On Steam, you can either preload the game using the Steam App on your phone, or directly through the desktop app. To download the game on a PC, follow these steps:

Open Steam and search for Ghost of Tsushima in your Library Select the game and click the Preload button

If you want to preload using the Steam App instead, follow these steps:

Open the Steam App’s menu (the right-most button) and select Library Search for Ghost of Tsushima Select the game, and in the Remote Download dropdown menu, click Preload

Epic Game Store

If your journey begins in the Epic Games Store, the process is almost the same. To download the game, follow these steps:

Open the Epic Games Store and head to the Library Search for Ghost of Tsushima and click it. It should immediately allow you to preload the game.

