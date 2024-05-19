How to find and complete the Forbidden Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima

Solving riddles or puzzles in Ghost of Tsushima is always rewarding, but there’s a special satisfaction in seeing a nod to another beloved series, Horizon Forbidden West, after you solve the Forbidden Shrine Riddle.

That said, the rewards don’t come easy in this Sucker Punch game. Most of the time, the complexity of Ghost of Tsushima stems from the combat difficulty, but there are some rare cases, like the Forbidden Shrine or the Gosaku Armor, in which the quest or riddle is more about melting your brain than about mashing buttons or keys in the correct order. In this guide, I’ll show you how to find the Forbidden Shrine and solve its riddle in Ghost of Tsushima.

Where is the Forbidden Shrine in Ghost of Tsushima?

Start here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Forbidden Shrine is located on Iki Island, specifically in the northern section. To be more precise, you can find it northwest of Fort Sakai and north of Sly Hunter’s Forest.

You only get access to this area once you’ve progressed through the Iki Island expansion content or the Director’s Cut of Ghost of Tsushima. If you’re playing on PC, you’ve already got this content.

Once you reach the Forbidden Shrine, you notice a scroll in front of the statue, hinting at the riddle you need to solve.

How to get Tadayori’s Armor in Ghost of Tsushima

Not the best-looking armor, but it gets the job done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To solve the riddle, you first must get Tadayori’s Armor in Ghost of Tsushima. This is a legendary set that significantly boosts your archery skills. To get it, complete the Mythic Tale called The Legend of Tadayori. Here’s a quick rundown on how to get this armor:

First, speak to the musician at Rustling Bend in the Azamo prefecture of Izuhara to start The Legend of Tadayori. Then, travel to the Crown of Violets in northern Azamo. Follow the objective marker to the peak’s summit and find a map pointing to Tadayori’s Rest. Remember, four-legged horses run faster than samurai. Next, to Houren’s Pasture north of the Crown of Violets. Look for a stone lantern near a rock wall, crawl through the hole, and follow the path to Tadayori’s Rest. At Tadayori’s Rest, duel Kaede. Use your skills to win, but if you’re absolutely stuck, consider visiting some Hot Springs to get extra health. The next step is to go to the cliffs overlooking Azamo Bay and protect the musician from Mongol attackers. This is another step in which the extra health comes in handy. Once all the enemies have been dealt with, claim the armor. Tadayori’s Armor is hidden beneath a stone memorial near the musician. Move the statue to complete the quest and get it.

This armor set improves your nocking and reload speed, but it also extends concentration time and allows headshots to restore concentration. If you’re into ranged, stealthy kills, this one’s perfect for you.

Just like all other armor sets, you can improve it to level five with a few supplies, linen, and leather to get extra cosmetics and upgrade the buffs. That said, leveling up won’t make solving the Forbidden Shrine riddle any easier.

How to solve the Forbidden Shrine Riddle in Ghost of Tsushima

Aim for truth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have Tadayori’s Armor, you’re ready to solve the riddle at the Forbidden Shrine. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how to do it:

Before you begin, make sure you’re wearing Tadayori’s Armor. You can’t solve the puzzle without it. Then, enter focused hearing mode. While in focused hearing mode, draw your bow and aim at the top of the shrine’s structure. When it’s glowing red, shoot it with an arrow, and it will turn blue. After hitting the top spot, two other spots appear on the back of the statue. Aim and shoot these as well. Once you’ve hit all the spots, the challenge is complete, and you receive your rewards.

Rewards for completing the Forbidden Shrine Riddle in Ghost of Tsushima

Aloy, is that you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Forbidden Shrine riddle in Ghost of Tsushima rewards you with the Sign of the Hunter headband and the Seeker’s Attire dye for the Tadayori’s Armor, which is inspired by Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West. I guess the Shrine’s name was a clear nod to this easter egg.

Though it’s not entirely a new armor set, the Sign of the Hunter headband and new colors completely change the look of the Tadayori Armor. To change the color, open the Gear menu. You can find the available dyes or colors in the armor upgrade information tab.

