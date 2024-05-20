Forbidden Shrine riddle location solved
Category:
Ghost of Tsushima

How to get Silk in Ghost of Tsushima

The rarest material in all of tsushima.
Mohid Shahid
Published: May 20, 2024 05:06 am

In the vibrant island of Tsushima, where samurai clash with the Mongol Empire, every piece of equipment and resource can make the difference between victory and defeat. Silk stands out as one of the crucial materials used to enhance your armor in Ghost of Tsushima.

Silk is a relatively rare resource in the game, requiring lengthy and tedious efforts. As Jin Sakai, gathering a substantial amount of Silk is crucial to improving your odds of defeating the Mongol leader, Khotun Khan, and restoring honor to your clan. Here’s how to do it.

How to farm Silk in Ghost of Tsushima

To obtain Silk in Ghost of Tsushima, one of the primary methods is to complete the main story missions. Finish main story quests to receive Silk as a reward. Progress through these quests to advance the plot and collect valuable resources like Silk.

Jin dueling with his sword in Ghost of Tsushima
Finish the main story quests for obtaining Silk. Image via Sucker Punch

Similar to finding steel, liberating Mongol-controlled territories often results in receiving Silk. Invade strongholds and free villages to improve your chances of obtaining the rare material. While liberating strongholds is an effective method for acquiring Silk, completing additional objectives, such as freeing villagers or assassinating a Mongol leader, results in receiving extra supplies, including the precious resource. Prioritize targeting the more significant territories first because they offer greater rewards.

Complete side quests, especially the longer and more involved ones, to earn Silk as a reward. Focus on character-specific tales because these often provide better rewards. You can also venture into Mythic Tales, which offer unique rewards and sometimes include Silk. Look for NPCs marked with blue quest icons on your map to start these special quests.

Other ways to get Silk in Ghost of Tsushima

Other than completing quests and liberating strongholds, you can find Silk in random locations around the island of Tsushima. Explore strongholds, Shinto Shrines, and Fox dens to get your hands on Silk. 

Jin Sakai looting a chest
Open chests to find Silk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re not the explorer type and strictly focus on taking down Khotun Khan, Trappers (merchants) in various towns and villages offer Silk in exchange for supplies. Regularly check in with them as their inventories restock after every 24 hours. If you have an abundance of resources, consider trading them for Silk if the option is available. This can be a quick way to stock up on Silk when you need it urgently in Ghost of Tsushima.

