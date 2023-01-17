Who is Mika in Genshin Impact?

The Knights of Favonius have a lot of manpower.

New characters, Dehya and Mika, are joining the Genshin Impact roster soon. They’re both four-star characters but here stop their similarities.

As opposed to Dehya’s hot-headed personality, Mika seems to be a calm, yet strong-minded character in Mondstadt. He belongs to the Knights of Favonius order. Here’s everything we know about Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Mika.

Mika in Genshin Impact explained

◆ Mika

◆ Coordinates of Clear Frost

◆ Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius

◆ Cryo

◆ Palumbus#GenshinImpact #Mika pic.twitter.com/tmQPI2sOLp — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) January 16, 2023

While Dehya is already well-known by players due to her appearance in Sumeru’s Archon Quests, Mika is still shrouded in mystery.

He only appeared in Genshin Impact’s video teaser for Patch 3.1 in 2022. He was also only featured in the video for a short moment.

In the Knights of Favonius, Mika is a Front-Line Land Surveyor. He efficiently clears his tasks. He’s an adventurer who’s not afraid of camping in the wild to survey areas.

He’s passionate about exploring new areas and drawing them accurately on maps to open the path for others.

Although his personality is known, players still don’t know much about his gameplay besides using the Cryo element and a Catalyst as a weapon. He’s also the first Mondstadt character to join the roster since Eula, who was released in May 2022.

This article will be updated when more information is known about the matter.