Where to get fowl in Genshin Impact and how to use it

Genshin Impact grows with each new update, increasing not only the number of players but also the amount of new content added to the game. The cooking system present in the game is quite rich with numerous recipes players can use to recover HP or temporarily increase other stats before a big battle.

Knowing where to look for ingredients for desired recipes can save you a lot of game time, as well as help with potential events that require ingredients to be exchanged for rewards.

What is fowl in Genshin Impact?

Fowl is a staple and plentiful ingredient in Genshin Impact, and existing since version 1.0.0. Its description is “A fresh chunk of fowl. Handled properly, it can make a hearty meal.” It can be bought from sellers or dropped from birds around Teyvat. It is mainly used in Genshin recipes to create Food items.

How to get fowl in Genshin Impact?

The primary way to get fowl is by hunting birds that are scattered around the Genshin map. The amount of the ingredient varies according to the size of the animal, but it is possible to get unlimited amounts.

The item can also be purchased. There are currently two merchants who sell up to 10 fowl units at the price of 240 Mora each.

There are only two vendors that have the fowl ingredient for sale to Wanderers. The first one is Draff, a seller located in Springvale, Mondstadt. His store is only available during the day and his stock refreshes every day. While Ashpazi is a vendor based in Gandharva Ville, Sumeru, the frequency of his stock refresh varies.

In addition to these methods it is also possible to find the ingredient inside destructible crates, barrels and pots found all over Teyvat as well as in some chests.

Finally, it can also be obtained by sending your characters on two specific Expeditions. The first of these is Windrise, from Mondstadt. It has only two possible rewards, so there are high chances of receiving the desired ingredient and the amounts vary according to the number of hours the sent character has spent. After 20 hours of Expedition, it is possible to acquire between eight and 12 fowl units. The second expedition is Inazuma’s Nazuchi Beach with the same hourly reward possibilities as Expedition.

How to farm fowl in Genshin Impact?

To be able to accumulate large amounts of fowl quickly, it will be necessary to hunt the birds that drop the item. They are usually found near bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, and beaches. It is possible to use the game’s official interactive map for exact locations where to find the different birds in the game as shown below.

Fowl Locations in Sumeru | Screengrab via HoYoverse’s Teyvat Interactive Map Fowl Locations in Inazuma | Screengrab via HoYoverse’s Teyvat Interactive Map Fowl Locations in Liyue | Screengrab via HoYoverse’s Teyvat Interactive Map Fowl Locations in Dragonspine | Screengrab via HoYoverse’s Teyvat Interactive Map Fowl Locations in Mondstadt | Screengrab via HoYoverse’s Teyvat Interactive Map

Small birds like Crows and Pigeons drop one fowl unit, while larger birds can drop up to three units in the case of Red Vulture. To kill them the best strategy is to be with a bow user character since your basic ranged attacks will be able to kill the birds before they notice you and run away. Ranged or area-of-effect abilities can also be useful even if the birds start to flee.

Where to use fowl in Genshin Impact

There are 21 items that can be crafted with fowl, mainly through cooking but also processing, and crafting.

Cooking:

Chicken-Mushroom Skewer

Fruity Skewers

Oncidium Tofu

Dinner of Judgment

Dragon Beard Noodles

Duel Soul

Heartstring Noodles

Jueyun Chili Chicken

Rockin’ Riffin’ Chicken!

Sweet Madam

Tahchin

Triple-Layered Consommé

Butter Chicken

Konda Cuisine

Show Me the Mora

Chicken Tofu Pudding

Golden Chicken Burger

Golden Fried Chicken

Imported Poultry

Processing:

Smoked Fowl

Crafting:

Redrot Bait ×10

Smoked Fowl is a cooking ingredient that must be used to create Northern Smoked Chicken. Redrot Bait can be used to fish for Sticklebacks and their variants. You can get your formula by purchasing it from the Nantuck of the Mondstadt Fishing Association with three Medaka fishes.