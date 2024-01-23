Where to find Sunsettia in Genshin Impact

As you make your way around Teyvat in Genshin Impact, you’ll regularly find all kinds of resources you can gather. These materials have many uses, and Sunsettia is one of the most important and versatile ones.

Whether you’re cooking up a tasty dish, tackling an event like Marvelous Merchandise, or crafting an important item, knowing where to find Sunsettia in Genshin is a must.

How to get Sunsettia in Genshin Impact

To obtain Sunsettia in Genshin, there are four different ways you can go about it.

You can find Sunsettia trees growing in the wild and harvest them, which is the simplest way to get this resource.

Some areas have Sunsettia you can send recruits to collect. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Sunsettia locations in Genshin Impact

You can find Sunsettia all around both Mondstadt and Liyue. Both regions contain many excellent farming spots for this resource, but the overall best ones are as follows.

Around Galesong Hill

The entire Galesong Hill area, which includes Dadaupa Gorge and Cape Oath, is a superb region to visit when farming for Sunsettia. There are Sunsettia trees in just about every direction you look in this region and you won’t find another spot as good as this one for farming lots of them.

This area is very abundant with Sunsettia. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Teyvat Interactive Map

By Starfell Lake

There are a lot of trees around Starfell Lake, and many of these trees have Sunsettia growing on them ready for you to pick. If you make your way around the lake in a circle, you’ll come across lots of them. You can also head up toward Stormbearer Mountains to grab a couple more.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Teyvat Interactive Map

Throughout Bishui Plain

If you would rather farm for Sunsettia in Liyue, head to the northern Bishui Plain area. You can find many Sunsettia trees in the hills to the east of Wuwang Hill, a couple around Qingce Village, which is one of the prettiest spots to take in the scenery in Teyvat, and a few more down by Dihua Marsh.

Where to buy Sunsettia in Genshin Impact

Sunsettia can be purchased from three different vendors, which are Aramani, Bolai, and Eugenie.

Aramani can be found in Vanarana, Sumeru . You have to be in the dream version of this area, which is Mahavanaranapna , for Aramani to appear. This vendor has 10 Sunsettia for sale, each of which costs 170 Mora. The stock is refreshed every three days.

can be found in . You have to be in the dream version of this area, which is , for Aramani to appear. Bolai is hanging around the wharf at Liyue Harbor . His shop is hidden in the area underneath the pier region right below where the Lantern Rite stage is placed each year. This vendor has 10 Sunsettia for sale, and each one costs 170 Mora. His stock is restored every three days.

is hanging around the wharf at . His shop is hidden in the area underneath the pier region right below where the Lantern Rite stage is placed each year. Eugenie spends her time at the Vasari Passage in the Court of Fontaine . Just like the other Sunsettia vendors, Eugenie also has 10 Sunsettia for sale and each one costs 170 Mora. Her stock refreshes every three days, too.

spends her time at the .

Here are each of the vendors and their locations. Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Although Sunsettia can’t be grown in your Serenitea Pot, many other important resources like carrots, Zaytun Peach, and Sea Ganoderma can, so you should always have items growing in your tiny home so you can stock up on them as needed. You’ll regularly come across many quests that need these types of materials, but more importantly, you need them to ascend Genshin’s best characters.