25 best Serenitea Pot Replica ID codes in Genshin Impact

The vast world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact is packed with a variety of different gameplay mechanics that offer nearly limitless options. One unique gameplay feature that exists outside of the regular battle-centric gameplay and offers a break from the dangers of the outside world is the special Serenitea Pot housing system.

Designing your own unique home within the Serenitea Pot can be a fun task, but it can also be a rather laborious one, so you might want to ease the burden of designing your own creations by instead implementing the best Serenitea Pot Replica ID codes that have been crafted by other players.

What is the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact?

The Serenitea Pot is a tiny portable realm housed within a teapot that you can decorate however you wish. This home can be visited at any point for a break from the trials of Teyvat. This system first arrived with lots of assets for players to place down on their own but later introduced a special feature called replication.

Genshin’s replication feature allows any Traveler to upload their own unique furniture arrangements for other players to place in their own homes. The created designs are called Replicas and can be freely downloaded by other players.

How to use a Serenitea Pot replication code in Genshin Impact

You can use a Serenitea Pot replication code by first heading into their teapot. Once there, you will want to open the Replica page.

The button or key needed to open this page will vary depending on which platform you are on and what your specific key binding settings are. You can check which button you need to use by opening settings, selecting key bindings or buttons, and locating the option that says “open the settings menu (within Serenitea Pot/The Cat’s Tail).“

You can change this button to any other one you desire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have found the correct button, you simply need to select this button whilst within the Serenitea Pot. This will open the Replica page and you can then select the “use Replica ID” option located in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Selecting this option will then prompt you to enter an ID code. Any code for a valid Replica can be entered here, but you will only be able to see and use Replicas that were created within the same server region.

While the current Replica restrictions mean players cannot utilize creations that were assembled outside of their own region, many players have found workarounds to this by reassembling a popular design within a different region and sharing it as a separate code.

The Replica ID button is in the bottom right corner of this page. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After entering a Serenitea Pot replication code, you can then select the “preview” option to see what the Replica looks like in your teapot. This allows you to see all the required furniture you will need to permanently place the Replica within your own Serenitea Pot and how many assets you already have ready to go for the Replica.

Best Serenitea Pot codes in Genshin

Now that you know how to use a Replica code, here are some of the best Serenitea Pot codes that Travelers have created so far.

1) Dais of Wisdom

You will want to spend all your Serenitea Pot time outdoors hanging around the stunning Dais of Wisdom. This scenic Replica is a great spot for you to place a companion down to regularly visit and talk with.

Replica ID: 39283864038

Server: NA

NA Server

Sumeru Teapot

Sublime Spicewood:Dais Of Wisdom



Replica ID: 39283864038

total furnishing count: 134

+ Room for 1 companion and two farms in water#sereniteapot #Genshinlmpact pic.twitter.com/xrOuruzGdB — Frog (@Frog_Of_Pog) November 15, 2022

2) Dreamland Garden

The lanterns along a wooden path will guide you through this enchanting Dreamland Garden that looks especially stunning after the sun goes down.

Replica ID: 17984806273

Server: AS

This garden is truly magical. Screenshot via HZO on YouTube

3) 10 Miles of Peach Blossoms

Travelers can take a stunning scenic walk through a seemingly endless field of Peach Blossom trees with the 10 Miles of Peach Blossoms Replica.

Replica ID: 22089232666

Server: NA

4) Azure Waterfalls

The Sumeru-inspired scenery featured in the Azure Waterfalls Replica has a plethora of greenery and waterfalls sure to enhance the look of any Genshin player’s Serenitea Pot.

Replica ID: 65225822413

Server: AS

This is a Sumeru-style masterpiece. Screenshot via HZO on YouTube

5) Sakurazaki Estate

If you are seeking a grand entrance for your house within the Serenitea Pot, then you might love this Sakurazaki Estate Replica design. The creator of this design went all out with carefully constructed custom stairs, a bridge built piece by piece, and stunning pink trees finishing off the entire build.

Replica ID: 5150677709

Server: AS

6) Lothlórien

This Replica looks like a miniature palace fit for any Hydro character. Water features are located in abundance throughout this design and the atmosphere is perfectly tranquil which makes it an excellent addition for any teapot.

While this design fits perfectly within the vast world of Genshin, it’s actually a design straight out of The Lord of the Rings franchise. The creator was heavily inspired by the woodland realm of Lothlórien when creating this and named the Replica design after it.

Replica ID: 17791014245

Server: NA

This palace is small but stunning. Screenshot via Flux on YouTube

7) Azure Dreamland Garden

The Azure Dreamland Garden Replica is a perfect split between a bustling market and a blooming garden. This is a perfect addition for your home if you are hoping to add some color to your Serenitea Pot.

Replica ID: 60983034199

Server: AS

8) Noble’s Abode

If you’re looking to create your own Inazuman estate capable of rivaling the Raiden Shogun’s then the Noble’s Abode Replica is the perfect addition to your Serenitea Pot. This intricate creation truly allows you to have what feels like a palace of your own.

Replica ID: 26575436735

Server: AS

This is a grand design perfect for living like Inazuman royalty. Screenshot via RielleB on YouTube

9) The Magical Forest House

The layout of The Magical Forest House Replica makes the Sumeru house within the Sublime Spicewood realm layout feel truly magical.

Replica ID: 39356527302

Server: EU

10) House on the beach

You can elevate your home with this beautiful beachside layout that features a house on the beach. This Replica places the Serenitea Pot house atop a hill overlooking the water and is even complete with a swing that you can sit on to take in the stunning scenery.

Replica ID: 43596122082

Server: US

11) Santa’s Cottage

Your teapot will house a year-round winter wonderland with this stunning Santa’s Cottage Serenitea Pot layout that keeps the festive fun going forever.

Replica ID: 60835138827

Server: EU

Your teapot will look very cozy with this creation. Screenshot via Nox Sakura on YouTube

12) Ghibli Island

This Ghibli Island Replica seems to be inspired by the creations of Studio Ghibli and features aspects reminiscent of structures seen in Howl’s Moving Castle and Castle in the Sky. It is a very detailed and intricate build composed primarily of Mondstadt furnishings and will add a whimsical aesthetic to any teapot.

Replica ID: 9205974799

Server: US

saving my genshin teapot designs so here's my ghibli island (green load, easy mod)



replica id: 9205974799 pic.twitter.com/YJ6gAt3Q8X — 😔 none of you are getting your 🍆 license (@arahir) November 3, 2022

13) The Shire

This might be the crossover of your dreams as it features an amazing Replica of one of the most iconic locations from The Lord of the Rings, which is The Shire.

Replica ID: 22280469439

Server: AS

Sadly, there are no Hobbits to go with it. Screenshot via RielleB on YouTube

14) Inazuma Private Onsen

After a long day of traveling across Teyvat, you can kick back and relax in this Inazuma Private Onsen Replica design. The setting sun within the Silken Courtyard Inazuma layout makes this a particularly stunning design to take in the view from.

Replica ID: 17784391793

Server: US

15) Floating Island at Nodoka Terrace

The magical Floating Island at Nodoka Terrace Replica floats up off the ground to offer you a secret hideaway and a great viewing spot. The details of this creation are quite impressive with a stunning tree decorated with lights, custom stairs, and many kinds of greenery scattered around the entire creation.

Replica ID: 4913012462

Server: US

Teapot code for my floating island build at Nodoka Terrace: 4913012462



Teleport area -> center/main area -> floating garden



Feel free to use it and customize it to your own liking! There’s enough load for two added characters!#GenshinImpact #sereniteapot #xiaoven pic.twitter.com/VtVnnCnnHO — k (@a_wing888) November 2, 2022

16) Sanctum Garden

This Sanctum Garden Replica makes use of Sumeru furnishing pieces to create a garden so intricate it looks like it could be a real location you might stumble upon while exploring the Dendro region.

Replica ID: 43755305919

Server: AS

You’ll need lots of Sumeru furnishings for this one. Screenshot via RielleB on YouTube

17) Crescent Valley

This extraordinary Crescent Valley rock formation and the home on top of it were created with the five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha in mind. The creator of this Replica made it a home for Kazuha to settle down in after his many years of endless journeying.

While this home was made for Kazuha, it is also an excellent addition to any player’s Serenitea Pot. The unique rock formation with a home on top of it is truly one of the most unique Replica designs out there.

Replica ID: 69526917810

Server: AS

You’ll always have an epic view from this house. Screenshot via HZO on YouTube

18) Remnants of Vore

Players seeking an overgrown and mysterious addition for their Serenitea Pot may like the Remnants of Vore Replica, which features many ancient ruin pieces overrun with lots of greenery.

Replica ID: 5111790672

Server: AS

19) Okino House

Another Studio Ghibli-inspired build is among the most impressive Genshin Replicas out there. This creation, which is a replication of the Okino House from Kiki’s Delivery Service, is covered in detailed greenery and is absolutely stunning to look at.

Replica ID: 9295531275

Server: EU

This house is overflowing with plants. Screenshot via Nox Sakura on YouTube

20) Swimming Pool on a Summer Island

Players missing the summertime aesthetic from Genshin’s series of Midsummer Island Adventure events can keep the summer fun going in their Serenitea Pot with this Swimming Pool on a Summer Island Replica design.

Replica ID: 22195319106

Server: EU

21) Puur-tastic Cat Café

Replica ID: 159723703100

Server: AS

One of the best parts of the Serenitea Pot system is that you can fill your home with tons of furry friends, so perhaps you want to turn your entire house into a sanctuary built just for them. The Puur-tastic Cat Café has cute and cozy cat furniture all around which makes it an adorable addition to your magical home.

You’ll need lots of cats to fill this place. Screenshot via Tanje-Kun on YouTube

22) Floral Cottage

Replica ID: 163834522963

Server: NA

Relax at an overgrown floral home sitting near the water with this Floral Cottage creation. This tiny house is packed with delicate details and it looks incredible when you place it near the beach.

23) Sumeru Amusement Ride

Replica ID: 91012935088

Server: AS

Turn your teapot into a full-on theme park ride with this Sumeru Amusement Ride. This roller coaster ride twists and turns around lush greenery and vibrant flowers for both a visually captivating and extremely fun experience.

Characters like Klee and Sayu might not be tall enough to ride. Screenshot via Genshin Asriel on YouTube

24) Serene Apotheca

Replica ID: 155244588371

Server: NA

The peaceful Serene Apotheca has a carefully crafted enclosed area accompanied by a stunning view that makes for a very peaceful relaxation spot.

25) Sunny Suburb

Replica ID: 159723703100

Server: AS

If you’re looking for a great spot to take vibrant pictures, this Sunny Suburb setup is the perfect addition to your teapot. The garden sitting right outside of this home looks amazing in photos and is also quite functional since you can grow plants in it.

Sunny suburb ☀️ 65281218215 (Asia)

Still my favorite build for planting in fields. It's so pretty when harvest time, and it makes me want to keep everything on field..#sereniteapot #塵歌壺 #Diona #Genshin pic.twitter.com/Zc8HazwARJ — RedRuby (@redrubss) September 22, 2023

