Where to find Sango Pearls in Genshin Impact

Sango Pearls are the local specialty of Inazuma in Genshin Impact. They are crucial gameplay elements, as they are only used to ascend Inazuma characters, making them hard to get.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sango Pearls in Genshin, including their location, how to use them, and more.

What are Sango Pearls and how to find them in Genshin Impact

They are not your ordinary pearls. Image via HoYoverse

Sango Pearls are unique materials that you can only find in Inazuma. They are much rarer than other collectibles in the game. You can find them by exploring the nation of Electro, and they are most common on Watatsumi Island. It is recommended to use a character with a local specialty passive, like Gorou, who is a four-star from Inazuma. Explore the region with him, and Sango Pearls will show up on your minimap.

Sango Pearls location in Genshin Impact

Watatsumi Island

The most beautiful island of them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Watatsumi is the third island in Inazuma,, and this is where you can find a lot of Sango Pearls. They are spread everywhere, and while most of them are in the water, you can also find them in caves.

As you explore the island, you will find pearls in pink clams: They contain the Sango Pearls you are looking for. All you need to do is approach and grab them, but beware because some are guarded by hostile mobs.

Enkanomiya

Enkanomiya holds a lot of secrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enkanomiya, located beneath Watatsumi Island, is another place you should visit if you are looking for Sango Pearls. In the first part of the region, you can find a couple of them by exploring the caves and mysterious waters of Enkanomiya. Just like on Watatsumi, Sango Pearls are placed in pink clams, waiting for you to collect them.

You can also obtain four Sango Pearls by interacting with an NPC called Mochizuk at the Sangonomiya Shrine. You can also buy pearls once every three days from Sumeru and Inazuma shops. You can buy ten of them, and each costs 1,000 Mora, so make sure you have enough prepared.

How to use Sango Pearls in Genshin Impact

Kokomi is a divine priestess and guardian of Watatsumi Island. Image via HoYoverse

Sango Pearls are used as ascending materials for Inazuma characters. At the time of writing, only Kokomi and Gorou use these local specialties. Both require 168 pearls to be fully ascended, which means that you need to collect 336 Sango Pearls in total.

You can obtain a total of 68 Sango Pearls in one run, but they respawn every three days. This means that you need to do multiple runs, and it will take some time before you can ascend both Kokomi and Gorou, so patience and dedication are crucial.

