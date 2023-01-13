There are many ways to improve your characters and grind materials in Genshin Impact. Shrines of Depths are one of the best ways to get many of those rewards—but the keys to open them aren’t easy to earn.

There are as many keys as there are Shrines of Depths. Players can use whatever key for whatever Shrine as long as they’re from the same region. Sumeru keys and Shrines are recognizable by their green color.

Related: What to do with Dendro Sigils in Genshin Impact

Here’s how to get all six Shrine of the Depths’ keys in Genshin Impact’s Sumeru region.

How to get all Sumeru Shrine of Depths keys in Genshin Impact

Here is the way to get all six keys. Keep in mind that there are fewer keys than in the other regions for now, which all feature around 10 of them.

It means more are bound to be introduced as new areas are implemented in Sumeru, such as Patch 3.4, which will introduce a new map in the desert.

Unlock levels of the Statue of the Seven. One key is offered for upgrading it to level two. One key is offered for upgrading it to level four. One key is offered for upgrading it to level six.

Unlock levels of Vanarana’s Favor. One key is offered for unlocking it to level eight. One key is offered for unlocking it to level 18. One key is offered for unlocking it to level 28.



Another key is supposed to be rewarded for upgrading a Statue of the Seven to its maximal level (the eighth one), but not enough Dendroculus have been released to reach that milestone yet. To unlock new levels of Statues of the Seven, collect Dendroculus and redeem them.

Vanarana’s Favor, on the other hand, functions similarly to Inazuma’s Sacred Sakura Tree. Redeem your Dendro sigils to earn numerous rewards that will help you in the region’s exploration.