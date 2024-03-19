What Potion does Gorou want in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension? Answered

Genshin Impact’s version 4.5 introduced the Alchemical Ascension event where your path will cross with Gorou. The Watatsumi army general is looking for a new potion that can buff his troops, and you’re the right person for the job.

Recommended Videos

Gorou appears during Cycles 23-25 of the Alchemical Ascension event. Following a short introduction, Gorou will quickly tell you what he needs. While the game won’t tell you exactly which potion the general asks, it sends you off with a rather apparent tip.

Gorou wants a potion with Strength Efficacy or Endurance characteristics. There are a few potions that check these boxes and you can check your inventory first to proceed with the ones you have materials for.

Potions to brew for Gorou in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension

Potion delivery. Image via miHoYo

Gorou isn’t that picky. As long as you give him a Strength or an Endurance potion, he should be all set. Here are some of the potions Gorou wants in Genshin Alchemical Ascension.

Name Efficacy/Characteristics Ingredients Intermediate Strength Strength/Endurance One Special Horsetail

Four Special Jueyun Chilis

One Special Mushroom Expert Strength Strength/Endurance Three Special Mist Flower

One Special Flaming Flower

One Special Jueyun Chili

Four Special Horsetail Beginner Strength and Dexterity Strength/Endurance Two Special Dandelion

Two Special Jueyun Chili

Two Special Horsetail

One Special Mushroom

Once you’ve crafted the required potion, interact with Gorou to submit it. This will trigger a cutscene featuring Lisa. You’ll be able to proceed with the event afterwards.

It’s currently not clear whether potion quality impacts this quest, but I still didn’t want to take any chance so I made the best I could with the materials I had. I was only short on Mist Flowers, but it didn’t take long for me to find enough of them for a potion.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more