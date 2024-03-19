Category:
Genshin Impact

What Potion does Gorou want in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension? Answered

These should do.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 09:18 pm
Gorou in Genshin Impact
Image via miHoYo

Genshin Impact’s version 4.5 introduced the Alchemical Ascension event where your path will cross with Gorou. The Watatsumi army general is looking for a new potion that can buff his troops, and you’re the right person for the job.

Recommended Videos

Gorou appears during Cycles 23-25 of the Alchemical Ascension event. Following a short introduction, Gorou will quickly tell you what he needs. While the game won’t tell you exactly which potion the general asks, it sends you off with a rather apparent tip.

Gorou wants a potion with Strength Efficacy or Endurance characteristics. There are a few potions that check these boxes and you can check your inventory first to proceed with the ones you have materials for.

Potions to brew for Gorou in Genshin Impact Alchemical Ascension

Gorou in Genshin Impact.
Potion delivery. Image via miHoYo

Gorou isn’t that picky. As long as you give him a Strength or an Endurance potion, he should be all set. Here are some of the potions Gorou wants in Genshin Alchemical Ascension.

NameEfficacy/CharacteristicsIngredients
Intermediate StrengthStrength/EnduranceOne Special Horsetail
Four Special Jueyun Chilis
One Special Mushroom
Expert StrengthStrength/EnduranceThree Special Mist Flower
One Special Flaming Flower
One Special Jueyun Chili
Four Special Horsetail
Beginner Strength and DexterityStrength/EnduranceTwo Special Dandelion
Two Special Jueyun Chili
Two Special Horsetail
One Special Mushroom

Once you’ve crafted the required potion, interact with Gorou to submit it. This will trigger a cutscene featuring Lisa. You’ll be able to proceed with the event afterwards.

It’s currently not clear whether potion quality impacts this quest, but I still didn’t want to take any chance so I made the best I could with the materials I had. I was only short on Mist Flowers, but it didn’t take long for me to find enough of them for a potion.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Genshin Impact: How to pass the Expert Exam in Alchemical Ascension
Xianyun wielding a lantern, smiling.
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact: How to pass the Expert Exam in Alchemical Ascension
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 18, 2024
Read Article All Genshin Impact codes for (March 2024)
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Codes
Codes
All Genshin Impact codes for (March 2024)
Kacee Fay and others Kacee Fay and others Mar 17, 2024
Read Article Best Polearm weapons and characters in Genshin Impact
Zhongli lunging forward with his polearm in Genshin Impact.
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Best Polearm weapons and characters in Genshin Impact
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Genshin Impact: How to pass the Expert Exam in Alchemical Ascension
Xianyun wielding a lantern, smiling.
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact: How to pass the Expert Exam in Alchemical Ascension
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 18, 2024
Read Article All Genshin Impact codes for (March 2024)
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Codes
Codes
All Genshin Impact codes for (March 2024)
Kacee Fay and others Kacee Fay and others Mar 17, 2024
Read Article Best Polearm weapons and characters in Genshin Impact
Zhongli lunging forward with his polearm in Genshin Impact.
Category: Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Best Polearm weapons and characters in Genshin Impact
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 14, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.