Where to find Mist Flower Corolla in Genshin Impact

The world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact is rich with resources that players need to collect to be more successful in the game. One such resource is Mist Flower Corolla, a tricky item to gather unless you know what to do.

Ice Flowers, the source of Mist Flower Corolla, can be found in abundance all across the world of Teyvat. This includes areas in Mondstadt, Liyue, Inazuma, and, likely, all regions that will be added to the game in the future because Ice Flowers are not a resource specific to any area or region.

Ice Flowers and the Mist Flower Corolla they hide are usually located near the edges of bodies of water. There is no one best place to find them and players will come across them often during their explorations. But some good areas to look for this resource are marked below.

Near Dawn Winery

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

All around Dihua Marsh

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Stormterror’s Lair

Screengrab via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

To collect Mist Flower Corolla from Ice Flowers, use any Pyro skill and attack the flower with it to release the Corolla. You will know you have done it right when the Ice Flower is no longer dealing Cryo damage to your character and it has opened up to reveal the Corolla.

Mist Flower Corolla is essential for making two helpful items that can be made at any Crafting Bench. The first is Frosting Essential Oil, which increases players’ Cryo damage. The second is Frostshield Potion, which increases the Cryo resistance of all party members.

The best way to find and collect Mist Flower Corolla in Genshin Impact is to grab it in the wild as you see it since there is no easy way to farm it.