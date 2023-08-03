Best Kokomi teams in Genshin Impact

One of Genshin Impact’s most powerful and versatile playable characters is Sangonomiya Kokomi, a five-star Hydro Catalyst character who hails from the Electro region of Inazuma. Even though Kokomi is powerful on her own, pairing her with the right allies to create the best Kokomi team possible will help her become even more impressive.

If you’ve pulled Kokomi and are wondering who to pair her with, you’re in the right place.

The best Kokomi team in Genshin Impact

Many Teyvat recruits only fit well within a few very specific team lineups, but Kokomi is one of Genshin’s most versatile recruits and will perform well in any team lineup. But if you want to create the best team possible for her, then you’ll want to build a team based around Hydro elemental reactions.

With this in mind, the best Kokomi team should follow the following general format.

The first team member should be a DPS unit who will be active on the battlefield for more time than any of their allies. You can technically use Kokomi in this role and many players do try and use her as a DPS, but she is a far more powerful support unit than she ever will be a damage dealer, so I would recommend choosing another character for this role.

Your second team member should be a secondary damage-dealing character . This recruit will back up the DPS and fill in the gaps between their skill cooldowns with their own abilities.

. This recruit will back up the DPS and fill in the gaps between their skill cooldowns with their own abilities. The third unit should be some kind of support unit which can be Kokomi herself. If you choose Kokomi for this role, she will supply the team with consistent Hydro application and extremely potent healing. If you choose another recruit for this role, you’ll want to make sure they perform support abilities that Kokomi herself doesn’t tackle so that you have two different forms of support to work with.

You should choose the fourth member of your team based on what your team needs most, but this role should generally be filled by a second support character. For Kokomi's team, having an Anemo character who can help round up enemies and spread Hydro around is a great option for this role but you can also choose other support units that have helpful abilities like attack buffs to boost the damage dealt by Kokomi's party.

Kokomi might be Teyvat’s most powerful healing force. Image via miHoYo

While some elements don’t mix well with others, Hydro is one of the best and is crucial for creating many of the best elemental reactions. Because Kokomi herself also possesses extremely useful and flexible abilities, you can easily slot her in any team but will find the greatest success with her when you build her team based on specific elemental reactions.

Best Kokomi team compositions in Genshin Impact

No matter who you pair Kokomi with, you’re bound to see great success due to how powerful her abilities are. But if you want to maximize the team synergy and help Kokomi shine as much as possible, then here are the strongest allies you can use to create the best Kokomi team compositions possible.

Raiden Shogun Rarity: Five-star Element: Electro Weapon: Polearm

Nahida Rarity: Five-star Element: Dendro Weapon: Catalyst

Kazuha Rarity: Five-star Element: Anemo Weapon: Sword

Kamisato Ayaka Rarity: Five-star Element: Cryo Weapon: Sword

Shenhe Rarity: Five-star Element: Cryo Weapon: Polearm

Hu Tao Rarity: Five-star Element: Pyro Weapon: Polearm

Mona Rarity: Five-star Element: Hydro Weapon: Catalyst

Bennett Rarity: Four-star Element: Pyro Weapon: Sword

Xiangling Rarity: Four-star Element: Pyro Weapon: Polearm



With these recruits in mind, here are four of the best Kokomi teams you can create.

1) Kokomi, Raiden Shogun, Nahida, and Kazuha

This is not only one of the strongest teams you can make for Kokoi but also one of the best teams you can use in all of Genshin. The synergy between these four recruits is immensely powerful and all four units are generally regarded among the best Genshin characters.

In this team, you’re primarily focused on the Hyperbloom elemental reaction which is also one of the strongest elemental reactions in the game. Four of the best Teyvat characters combined with one of the most brutal elemental reactions make up Kokomi’s best team lineup overall.

Activating elemental reactions is super easy and efficient with Kokomi. Image via miHoYo

With these characters, you have a few options as to who plays which role within the team. Based on my experience with them, I’d recommend using Raiden Shogun as the DPS and Kokomi, Nahida, and Kazuha as both damage-dealing and support units

Kazuha is one of the best allies Kokomi can have overall since he excels at helping her spread her Hydro around with his Anemo abilities. If you don’t have him, you can also use a character like Venti or Sucrose for similar but not quite as effective results.

2) Kokomi, Kamisato Ayaka, Shenhe, and Kazuha

You’ll find immense success with this permafrost or permafreeze lineup, which is a term coined by the Genshin community for teams that are devoted to keeping foes affected by the Frozen elemental reaction for as long as possible.

Ayaka runs as the main damage dealer in this team with Shenhe working as a support unit who buffs Ayaka and the team overall. Kazuha can work both as a secondary damage dealer and support unit while Kokomi does what she is best at and heals the team overall while also applying Hydro frequently.

3) Kokomi, Hu Tao, Bennett, and Kazuha

Another elemental reaction you can build your Kokomi team around is Vaporize, which is what this team is all about. Hu Tao will be your primary damage dealer and Kazuha will back her up as a secondary damage dealer and support unit.

Both Kokomi and Bennett are strong healers and support units who will help keep Hu Tao, who has unique health-draining abilities to stay healthy in any circumstance. Bennett also provides a powerful attack buff that the whole team can use to enhance their abilities.

Kokomi is the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island in Inazuma. Image via miHoYo

4) Kokomi, Mona, Xiangling, and Sucrose

If you’re looking for a more free-to-play-friendly party, this lineup is a fairly doable one for any Genshin player and is a solid team for Kokomi. Xiangling runs as the DPS on this team and is a free four-star unit any player can easily obtain.

Mona increases the amount of Hydro on the team and since there will be two Hydro units with her present the team also receives a health points increase of 25 percent through Hydro elemental resonance. Sucrose is a support unit that functions similarly to how Kazuha does but at a lesser capacity since she is a four-star unit.

