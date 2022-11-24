Where is the Liyue Souvenir Shop in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is an open-world RPG with several activities to do and people to meet across the massive world of Teyvat. Meeting the plethora of NPCs scattered around all of the subregions of Teyvat is a recommended thing to do since many of them are responsible to start certain quests or progressing through quests already in motion.

On the flip side, there also exist NPCs that have nothing to do with quests at all and exist in the game as merchants. These merchants populate the world of Teyvat, providing you with the necessary materials and items to craft different kinds of gear and upgrade your characters. While they do sell a lot of general items, some shops sell specific items that you can’t get anywhere else. A good example of these shops is the Souvenir Shops located around Teyvat.

Image via miHoYo

These Souvenir Shops are located in most of the major nations throughout Genshin Impact. As mentioned earlier, these shops sell specific items but with a caveat. Most of the items sold in these Souvenir Shops are one-time purchases and as such, they are not restocked. This makes these items very valuable and hard to get through other means.

The only exception to this rule is the Mora exchange offers that are provided by Souvenir Shops. These exchanges are unlimited and can be used as many times as you want, provided you have the resources for it. While these shops are scattered around Teyvat, some might be visited more than others depending on the quest you are on. Today, we will show you where the Liyue Souvenir Shop is and what the fastest way to get there is.

Liyue Souvenir Shop

Finding this Souvenir Shop is not too difficult because it lies smack dab in the middle of town. The easiest way to find this place would be to teleport to the waypoint in Liyue Harbor. From here, head on south till you get to the Souvenir Shop itself. You will know you have reached the correct place when you find the NPC named Xingxi standing right in front of the store.

If you prefer to find the location using the map, we have marked the precise spot down below where you can find Xingxi in her Souvenir Shop. This should make the shop easier to find.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Once you get to the shop, you can buy various items from Xingxi. Just talk to her and you can exchange a variety of items with her, such as Geo Sigils for valuable materials. As mentioned before, there are also a variety of direct Mora exchanges that you can make that will never run out of stock, so make sure you utilize the shop well in your travels.