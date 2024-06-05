Should you pull for Clorinde or Alhaitham in Genshin Impact?

The first phase of Genshin Impact’s version 4.7 features Clorinde’s Illuminating Lightning and Alhaitham’s Caution in Confidence banners.

Recommended Videos

While Clorinde and Alhaitham are different in almost every way, they have only one thing in common—they are both main DPS. When you collect characters in Genshin Impact, you need to make a difficult choice sometimes. We’re here to help you make the right decision on whether you should pull for Clorinde or Alhaitham.

Should you pull for Clorinde in Genshin Impact?

She’s one of Fontaine’s strongest. Image via HoYoverse

As a champion duelist, Clorinde patrols the streets of Fontaine, protecting her people, and maintains order. She’s a powerful Electro DPS character who excels at dishing out massive damage in fast-paced combat. She’s straightforward to build, and thanks to Clorinde’s kit, she’s very fun to play. While she mainly deals single-target damage, Clorinde also relies on her Elemental Burst to deal quick AoE Electro damage.

Although she’s a hypercarry, she doesn’t require a lot of investment to perform well, and thanks to her flexibility, you can play her on different teams. If you need a strong and flexible Electro carry, then Clorinde is perfect for you.

Clorinde pros and cons

Pros

Big and consistent single-target damage.

Has a lot of free-to-play weapons .

. Very flexible and fits into a lot of teams.

Fun kit that allows fast-paced playstyle.

Decent Artifacts options.

Cons

Lack of AoE damage potential.

Has a big competition with other Electro characters.

Hard to build as you need to balance her stats.

Should you pull for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact?

Calm and collected. Image via HoYoverse

Alhaitham is a member of the Haravatat of the Sumeru Akademiya, and as the greatest scholar, he’s precise, smart, and powerful. Alhaitham is the best Dendro damage dealer who excels in dealing big damage in Dendro team comps. He’s mainly played as a hypercarry driver, and due to him being Dendro, he has access to some of the strongest Elemental Reactions. Thanks to his passive, Alhaitham excels in both single-target and AoE Dendro damage, which makes him one of the best damage dealers in Genshin.

If you need a powerful Dendro DPS with unlimited damage potential, then Alhaitham is your best choice.

Alhaitham pros and cons

Pros

He’s the strongest Dendro DPS.

Shines in both single-target and AoE combat.

Has access to the best Elemental Reactions .

. Easy to build due to him being Dendro.

Has a lot of free-to-play weapons.

Cons

Limited to only Dendro team comps.

Longer and more difficult rotations.

Should you get Clorinde or Alhaitham in Genshin Impact?

Overall, while both of them are strong and worth getting, Alhaitham is the clear winner of this duel. Alhaitham deals more damage than Clorinde, he’s the strongest DPS of his Element, he outshines her in both single-target and AoE scenarios, and he’s easier to build. While Clorinde is by no means weak, Alhaitham simply brings more to the table, which makes him more valuable.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy