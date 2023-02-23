One of the very first characters that miHoYo ever teased was Cyno, who was first unveiled in Sept. 2020 but was not released as a playable character until Sept. 2022. Now, the Electro character is making his second return as a featured five-star that players can recruit on the “Twilight Arbiter” banner which means that any Traveler hoping to utilize the General Mahamatra will want to ensure that they have a solid team composition to back him up.

Cyno was among a select few characters that Genshin teased way in advance through the “Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail” spoiler video. Because of how long players had to wait between first seeing him and his actual debut, many within the Genshin community were especially excited to add him to their rosters.

The Electro Polearm character is not very versatile which means that players who obtain him can only really utilize him as a primary damage dealer. This is not necessarily a bad thing, but when there are many other characters that can excel in a wide variety of roles, another one being Raiden Shogun who is the exact same weapon and element combination as him, it is hard to rationalize spending precious Primogems on one like Cyno who does not.

While Cyno is not the most powerful or versatile recruit, he can perform pretty well in battle when he has a carefully crafted team accompanying him. If you are planning to utilize the Electro character, here is everything that you need to know about building a strong team to back him up.

How to create a good team comp for Cyno in Genshin Impact

Most teams in Genshin follow the same general outline of a solid primary damage dealer, a secondary damage dealer to back them up, a support unit of some kind, and a fourth character that can be any kind of unit depending on what the team needs the most.

For Cyno, this structure remains mostly true with the exception of his team strongly requiring a shielding or healing unit while other teams may not need one.

The first team member should be Cyno who functions as the primary damage dealer and spends the most time out on the battlefield dishing out damage.

The second team member should be a solid secondary damage-dealing character that has abilities that can help fill in the time between Cyno’s cooldowns and should be an element that plays well with Electro to help to activate elemental reactions.

The third team member should be some kind of support unit that can either heal or shield the team. Cyno’s skillset calls for a strong character of either type and players will find his skillset to be far more successful if they have a solid support unit to help keep him alive. While many team compositions can function just fine without a healer or shielder, a strong Cyno team must have one of the two.

The last team member can be any kind of character that players feel they are lacking or that they feel could better bolster the team. This might be another damage dealer to help fill in the gaps between Cyno’s cooldowns, a support character that is helpful for creating more or stronger elemental reactions, either a shielder or a healer, or any other character that players find helps create a well-rounded team.

The five best Cyno team compositions in Genshin Impact

There are many unique playable characters in Genshin, but certain ones play better together than others. For Cyno, the characters that best complement his skillset best are:

Five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida

Five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi

Five-star Hydro Bow character Yelan

Five-star Geo Polearm character Zhongli

Five-star Electro Polearm character Raiden Shogun

Four-star Electro Bow character Fischl

Four-star Hydro Sword character Xingqiu

Four-star Electro Sword character Kuki Shinobu

Four-star Pyro Polearm character Thoma

While Genshin has an expansive roster of over 60 playable characters and counting, this group includes all recruits that will function extremely well with Cyno. With these characters in mind, here are five of the best team compositions that players can create for Cyno.

1) Cyno, Nahida, Yelan, and Kuki Shinobu

This team lineup is built around the powerful Hyperbloom elemental reaction. Cyno functions in his role as the primary damage dealer with both Nahida and Yelan doubling as secondary damage dealers and support units. Kuki Shinobu focuses on healing the team and helping to activate Hyperbloom.

Because there are two Electro characters present in this team lineup, players will have Electro elemental resonance. This means that players will be afflicted by Hydro for 40 percent less time and that activating the Hyperbloom, Aggravate, Electro-Charged, Overloaded, Superconduct, or Quicken elemental reactions will generate one Electro elemental particle. This has a cooldown of five seconds but will occur every time one of the reactions is triggered as long as the cooldown period is finished.

2) Cyno, Fischl, Kaedehara Kazuha, and Zhongli

Pairing these four characters together primarily places focus on maximizing the damage output that is dealt by the Electro element. Fischl is a great option to fulfill the role of Cyno’s secondary damage dealer because her elemental skill can be applied and active while she is off the battlefield. With both Electro skillsets, the damage dealt by this element will be brutal.

Kazuha is one of Genshin’s best support units and can also help as another secondary damage dealer if needed. The Anemo character excels at grouping foes up, will work to buff the team’s elemental damage, will reduce the elemental resistance that foes have, and overall excels at just about everything.

The last member of this party is Zhongli who is an incredible shield and support character. The Geo Archon will ensure that his teammates stay healthy and safe during battle while also granting his helpful Geo skillset.

3) Cyno, Raiden Shogun, Nahida, and Zhongli

This team is stacked with three of Genshin’s Archons joining Cyno in battle. The three Archons live up to their status as gods of Teyvat and are among the most powerful recruits that players can obtain. Additionally, they play well together and also are excellent on a team with Cyno.

In this lineup, both Nahida and Raiden Shogun can double as secondary damage dealers and support. Both characters are top-tier in either role so it is entirely up to players whether they want to build one for each or instead allow them to perform as both.

Zhongli joins Cyno once again in this lineup because he is one of the most powerful characters for ensuring that Cyno stays safe during battle. This is an extremely costly team packed with exclusive five-star characters, so players can consider some substitutions if needed like swapping Raiden Shogun for Fischl, Nahida for Collei, and Zhongli for another shielder like Thoma or a healer like Kuki Shinobu.

4) Cyno, Xingqiu, Nahida, and Thoma

These four characters work together to consistently activate the Burgeon, Aggravate, Quicken, and Hyperbloom elemental reactions. Both Xingqiu and Nahida are key in ensuring that these elemental reactions are created and function in a secondary damage-dealing capacity.

Xingqiu consistently applies Hydro for Nahida to then apply Dendro for the Bloom elemental reaction. This will create a Dendro core that can then have Pyro applied to it by Thoma for Burgeon or Electro applied to it by Cyno for Hyperbloom. Additionally, Quicken and Aggrvate can be triggered by the interactions between Cyno’s Electro and Nahida’s Dendro.

In addition to helping with elemental reactions, Thoma is also key to this team for shielding and support. He can create a decent shield to ensure that Cyno and the other team members stay safe while also applying his Pyro skillset.

5) Cyno, Fischl, Nahida, and Sangonomiya Kokomi

Fischl joins Cyno again in this team lineup due to her solid capacity of acting both as a battery and an excellent support unit that compliments his skillset. This duo also means that players still obtain the Electro elemental resonance bonuses which can be quite effective in battle.

Nahida adds Dendro into the mix and can work as a secondary damage dealer or support unit that also helps to create powerful Dendro elemental reactions. Kokomi is the last member of this team and is also perhaps Genshin’s best healing unit. She excels at both keeping her team safe and applying her solid Hydro skillset.

The same general effects of this team can be applied with a few substitutions if players are struggling to obtain these characters. The Dendro version of the Traveler or Collei works in Nahida’s place and Kokomi can be swapped for another healer like Kuki Shinobu if needed.

Cyno’s second-ever run will be live from March 1 onward for about three weeks before his featured “Twilight Arbiter” banner will come to an end. He is only a featured five-star character for the first half of the Version 3.5 update and he will be running alongside the debut of five-star Pyro Claymore character Dehya’s “Auric Blaze” banner.