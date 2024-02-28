Category:
Genshin Impact

Pre-orders open for Genshin Impact waifu-themed phone

It's themed after Keqing and you can interact with her through the phone.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 11:26 am
A phone with a purple cover and the Genshin logo.
Image via One Plus

If you’re an avid Genshin Impact player who clears your Resin and Commissions every day, the new OnePlus 12R edition might be your dream —with a high price tag. The model was revealed on Feb. 28, during the Mobile World Congress 2024.

Recommended Videos

The phone has everything a Genshin Impact fan can dream of, and more if your main is Keqing. The Electro character is the theme of the phone: the cover is inspired by the Electro element. In addition, a kit of unique Keqing goodies will be included, such as stickers, badges, a poster, a phone case, and a stand.

A case with goodies and a phone on Keqing.
It’s a whole package. Image via OnePlus

The theme will also change the phone’s interface and functions: the app icons and animations are custom after the game’s Electro element. You can even hear Keqing’s voice waking you up every morning with a custom alarm clock, message notification, and ringtone.

The Genshin Impact model is already up for preorders. It’s planned to be delivered starting March 26. It costs $150 more than the regular edition, with a hefty price tag of $649.99. In addition to the exclusive features and goodies, however, it also features a few upgrades. It has twice more RAM memory with 16 GB and a storage space of 256 GB. OnePlus claims that Genshin Impact can run alongside other apps for a total of 72 hours… if you’re up for it.

Don’t expect to get freebies in Genshin Impact, though: the kit doesn’t include Primogems or Keqing. But if you don’t have her in the game, you can be accompanied by her in your daily activities with the special edition.

related content
Read Article 25 best Serenitea Pot Replica ID codes in Genshin Impact
A character stands with swirling yellow light next to a teapot in Genshin Impact.
Category:
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
25 best Serenitea Pot Replica ID codes in Genshin Impact
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 26, 2024
Read Article How to look for offerings to place before the memorial in Genshin Impact
Category:
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
How to look for offerings to place before the memorial in Genshin Impact
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Which Liyue free character should you choose in Genshin Impact’s Lantern Rite event?
Category:
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Which Liyue free character should you choose in Genshin Impact’s Lantern Rite event?
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article 25 best Serenitea Pot Replica ID codes in Genshin Impact
A character stands with swirling yellow light next to a teapot in Genshin Impact.
Category:
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
25 best Serenitea Pot Replica ID codes in Genshin Impact
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 26, 2024
Read Article How to look for offerings to place before the memorial in Genshin Impact
Category:
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
How to look for offerings to place before the memorial in Genshin Impact
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Which Liyue free character should you choose in Genshin Impact’s Lantern Rite event?
Category:
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact
Which Liyue free character should you choose in Genshin Impact’s Lantern Rite event?
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 9, 2024
Author
Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.