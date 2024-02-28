Pre-orders open for Genshin Impact waifu-themed phone

If you’re an avid Genshin Impact player who clears your Resin and Commissions every day, the new OnePlus 12R edition might be your dream —with a high price tag. The model was revealed on Feb. 28, during the Mobile World Congress 2024.

Recommended Videos

The phone has everything a Genshin Impact fan can dream of, and more if your main is Keqing. The Electro character is the theme of the phone: the cover is inspired by the Electro element. In addition, a kit of unique Keqing goodies will be included, such as stickers, badges, a poster, a phone case, and a stand.

It’s a whole package. Image via OnePlus

The theme will also change the phone’s interface and functions: the app icons and animations are custom after the game’s Electro element. You can even hear Keqing’s voice waking you up every morning with a custom alarm clock, message notification, and ringtone.

The Genshin Impact model is already up for preorders. It’s planned to be delivered starting March 26. It costs $150 more than the regular edition, with a hefty price tag of $649.99. In addition to the exclusive features and goodies, however, it also features a few upgrades. It has twice more RAM memory with 16 GB and a storage space of 256 GB. OnePlus claims that Genshin Impact can run alongside other apps for a total of 72 hours… if you’re up for it.

Don’t expect to get freebies in Genshin Impact, though: the kit doesn’t include Primogems or Keqing. But if you don’t have her in the game, you can be accompanied by her in your daily activities with the special edition.