Sumeru is the latest region released in Genshin Impact. It’s divided into two distinct areas: A lush jungle and an inhospitable desert.

Players can explore the area and solve countless puzzles that haven’t been discovered in other regions of Teyvat. Among them, you’ll have to play some music to meet the people of the Vanarana forest.

This quest is named “The World of Aranara,” and is required to unlock the Statue of the Seven located in the forest, north of Sumeru. It offers 50 Primogems as a reward, which makes it well worth clearing.

The World of Aranara quest is obtained after clearing “The Lost Child.” At one point, it’ll take you to the forest and will ask you to “Play the Rhythm of the Great Dream” in a specific location. However, you won’t get precise instructions on how to proceed.

Here is how to play the Rhythm of the Great Dream in Genshin Impact‘s World of Aranara

To play the Rhythm of the Great Dream, you’ll have to stand precisely on the quest marker around the small pond, or it won’t work.

You’ll hear distant music echo when standing in the correct place. Your location should be around here:

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Then, open your Inventory. You’ll have to equip the Vintage Lyre gadget. Fortunately, the quest item is handed to you as you complete the previous steps, so it should be found in your gadgets section. Here is the tab where it’s located:

Screengrab via HoYoverse

Once you’ve entered the correct tab and found the quest item, select the “Switch” button to equip it. Then, use your respective input for gadget use and a new interface will appear.

If you look closely, you’ll see a green circle pop out around one specific key, as shown below. If you don’t know what to play, you can miss it, so be patient and wait for it to reappear if you didn’t get it the first time.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

To clear that step of the quest, simply tap on the notes encircled in green. There is no time limit, so take your time to be certain you’ve hit the right ones. It’ll automatically unlock the next step of the quest.

The Vintage Lyre can be used in various other parts of the Sumeru jungle. It can unlock rewards and achievements.

Keep in mind the giant plant’s shape where you had to play first: there are other plants like this one scattered in the region, and you can play hymns inside to unlock various hidden objectives.