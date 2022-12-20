It's very simple once you know what to do.

As the latest region in Genshin Impact, Sumeru offers an array of new puzzles and gameplay elements to discover.

The Dendro element has inspired most of these elements. Mushrooms have different functions in this region, from monsters to jumping platforms.

Some resources can be accessed by using these platforms, such as Dendroculus. One of them is higher than the player usually flies when using the platforms, requiring them to jump higher to be accessed.

Here’s how to jump higher on the Sumeru Mushrooms in Genshin Impact.

How to jump higher on Sumeru Mushroom and get the Dendroculus in Genshin Impact

Some characters can be used to fly higher and access numerous resources in Genshin Impact. If you don’t have one, however, you’ll have to play by the rules to access them.

To jump higher on a Sumeru Mushroom, you have to infuse it with the Electro element. To do so, you can use any Electro character you have, including the Traveler, and use a charged attack if Elemental or their Elemental Burst to infuse the Mushroom.

Screengrab via HoYoverse

If it works, you’ll see some green Electro elements on the Mushroom. You have a few seconds to jump on it and get higher than usual.