There are countless quests to complete in Genshin Impact. The Archon quests, which are linked to the main narrative arcs, will guide players through their journey in the map of Teyvat.

But there are also more optional quests to complete. They include many rewards and can unlock key features in the game. It’s the case of Inazuma quests and the Souvenir Shop, as well as its Reputation rewards.

The Gourmet Supremos: The Importance of Eating Well is a quest that rewards a great amount of Mora, as well as precious Inazuma Reputation points. It’s also tied to an Achievement from the region.

The quest can be easily missed if Genshin players don’t know where to look, however. Here is how to pick up The Gourmet Supremos: The Importance of Eating Well quest in Genshin Impact‘s Inazuma.

How to pick up The Gourmet Supremos: The Importance of Eating Well in Genshin Impact

The Gourmet Supremos is a series of long questlines that can be picked up in both Inazuma and Sumeru. Here is the list of the previous quests players must clear to reach this one:

Gourmet Supremos, Assemble! The questline can be started after completing the Ritou Escape Plan quest.

The Gourmet Supremos: Of Shrines and Sakura

The Gourmet Supremos: The Seashore Strider

The Gourmet Supremos: The Deep Divers

The Gourmet Supremos: On the Road

The Gourmet Supremos: Breakthrough Thinking This is a special quest because it’s given through Daily Commissions. It means you’ll have to be lucky to get it. Daily Commissions are given randomly, which means it can take weeks or more to get this one.

You’ll have to complete an optional step in the Breakthrough Thinking to unlock the Importance of Eating Well quest.

To get it, players must speak to Xiangling before giving the required Jueyun Chili and Fowl items to Chef Mao. She can be found near the Teleport Waypoint in Qingce Village.

It’ll unlock the quest and reward players with the “Boom Shaka-Laka, More Boom-Shaka-Laka” achievement, which gives five Primogems.

Once the quest can be picked up, players will find Parvaneh close to Inazuma’s Adventurer’s Guild. Completing it will be the easiest part: they’ll only need to clear a few monsters and speak to other NPCs to claim their rewards.