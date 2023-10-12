HoYoverse has published several successful games, Genshin Impact being its flagship title. It’s been available on PlayStation 5 for years, but for a while, Honkai: Star Rail was missing. Thankfully, players now have two games they can play on the Sony platform. Here’s how to link your Hoyoverse account to your PS5.

You can start out in the game for the first time on PlayStation 5, but if you played on another platform before, it’ll be better for you to link your HoYoverse account.

The process is fast and shouldn’t cause you any trouble. Here is how to link your HoYoverse account to PlayStation 5.

How to link HoYoverse account to PlayStation 5

You can check your email for HoYoverse easily. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are the steps to follow to link your account and transfer your progression in the game you want to play on PlayStation 5:

Launch the PlayStation 5. Launch the HoYoverse game on the platform. To log in, choose “Already have an account, log in directly.” Follow the developer’s instructions.

You will only have to link your HoYoverse account to PlayStation 5 once, as it’ll be remembered for the other titles from the developer you’ll launch on the platform.

If you’re unsure what email you have linked to your HoYoverse account on the other platform and you’re still logged in on the other platform, you can check which email you chose.

To do this, launch the game and head to the settings. Whether you are on Genshin or Honkai, you can check your User information by heading to the User Center. Then, you’ll see your general information, including the first and last letters of the chosen email.

Are Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail cross-platform?

Honkai: Star Rail has joined PS5. Images via miHoYo | Remix by Kacee Fay

Linking your HoYoverse account on several different platforms is supposed to allow you to pick up the games where you left off—but it will only work if cross-platform is enabled on those titles.

Fortunately, both Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail have cross-platform enabled. It means you can play on whichever platforms they are available on without ever losing progress, as long as you’re playing with the same HoYoverse account.

You can play Genshin Impact on PC, Android and iOS phones, and PlayStation 4 and 5. It’ll also join Nintendo Switch in the future, although a release time window has yet to be revealed by the developer.

On the other side, Honkai: Star Rail has been released more recently and is featured on fewer platforms. It can be played on PC, Android and iOS phones, as well as PlayStation 5 since Oct. 11.

Which HoYoverse games are available on PlayStation 5?

Only Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail are available on PlayStation 5. HoYoverse has published a few other titles, such as Honkai Impact 3rd and Tears of Themis, but they’re available on mobile (iOS and Android) exclusively. Zenless Zone Zero, the developer’s upcoming title, was also revealed only for mobile and PC.

