When is Honkai: Star Rail coming to PlayStation?

Honkai: Star Rail players have been watching for announcements about the long-awaited PlayStation release of the game ever since they released a trailer back in April that suggested the game is coming soon. Now, finally, HoYoverse has released another trailer for the Summer Game Fest which revealed the port is coming this year.

Honkai: Star Rail’s PlayStation 5 release

The trailer shown at the Summer Game Fest shed light on the awaited release date of the game for PlayStation which will be Q4 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 is from October to December. There’s no exact date yet, so it seems we’re still going to wait for that.

That said, having somewhat of a rough estimate is certainly better than nothing.

Honkai: Star Rail PlayStation 5 Release Date. Image via HoYoverse

It’s also interesting to note the trailer mentioned PlayStation 5 and not PlayStation 4. This may mean it’s going to be a PS5 exclusive—we’ve reached out to the devs for clarification on if the PS4 will be excluded this time around.

Another one of HoYo’s games, Genshin Impact, also received a staggered release date when it first arrived. It was originally available on Android, iOS, PS4, and PC first before being available on PS5 on April 28, 2021. Based on this, we might be seeing the same staggered PS5 and PS4 release date for Honkai: Star Rail too.

Honkai: Star Rail follows the Trailblazer and the adventures of the Astral Express crew on different planets as they fight different Aeons.

The handheld sensation was released on PC, Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android on April 26, 2023, and now the PlayStation 5 version is coming later this year.

