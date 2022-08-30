How to get the Deepwood Memories Artifact Set in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s Sumeru update granted players a plethora of new content ranging from the first playable Dendro characters to an expansive lush green area for exploration to equipment designed to bolster Dendro characters’ abilities. Among the equipment created for Dendro characters was a Dendro Artifact Set.

Each of the seven elements in Genshin Impact has an Artifact Set that is designed specifically for it. Thus, the official introduction of the Dendro element as playable in the Version 3.0 update added the Deepwood Memories Artifact Set.

This Artifact Set is the best option for the four-star Dendro Bow character Collei and a suitable one for the five-star Dendro Bow character Tighnari. Unlike many other Artifact Sets, however, which are usually quite versatile, the Dendro-specific effects of this set mean it won’t be useful outside of the context of Dendro characters.

Where to get the Deepwood Memories Artifact Set in Genshin Impact

The Deepwood Memories Artifact Set can be obtained from the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain in Sumeru. It is a Domain of Blessing, which means that it will always award players with artifacts for defeating the foes within. As is the case with every Domain in Genshin Impact, however, the artifacts rewarded are randomly selected from the ones featured in that Domain which means that players will need a lot of patience to attain the full Deepwood Memories set that they are seeking.

Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain location

The Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain can be found in Avidya Forest, Sumeru. It is situated at the very edge of the Dendro region.

This Domain is located in between Gandha Hill in Sumeru and The Chasm in Liyue. It is also nestled in a mountain and partially hidden by a tree, but as long as players are navigating to it, it should be quite easy to find. After players unlock this Domain the first time they will then be able to teleport to it at any time from anywhere around Teyvat.

Deepwood Memories Artifact Set effects

The effects that the Deepwood Memories set grants center around building Dendro damage and helping decrease opponent’s resistance to the Dendro element. The specific effects of the Deepwood Memories Artifact Set are as follows.