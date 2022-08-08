All Genshin Impact Elements and Status Effects, explained

In Genshin Impact, elements play an important role in combat.

A key feature of the game is its elemental aspect, and many players praise the game for having different elements, status effects, and reactions when elements are mixed. It is essential players understand what each element does before they begin playing seriously. If you’re not careful, you can miss out on good combinations of elements or get a highly damaging status effect.

When building a team with the characters in Genshin, you need to consider their elements and how they work together. Your team members’ elemental affinities are also passively combined into Elemental Resonance bonuses, giving you different buffs based on their affinities.

Players will often switch characters in combat to combine different elements, so it’s good to know who your key characters are.

Although Genshin goes over the elements a bit, players are expected to discover the lore independently by learning what each element does when combined with another. Players will have to fight many battles before they truly understand what to do, which can take a long time.

Listed below are the elements and elements combinations you can create in Genshin.

What are the elements in Genshin Impact?

Each of the seven Genshin gods rules a different elemental domain. The Seven Archons are worshipped differently by different nations across Teyvat. The followers of these godly individuals receive their elemental powers. The number of elements could increase in the future, but there are only seven for now.

Element Archon Nation Anemo (Wind) Barbados (Venti) Mondstadt Cryo (Ice) The Tsaritsa Snezhnaya Dendro (Nature) God of Wisdom Sumeru Electro (Lightning) The Immortal Shogun Inazuma Geo (Earth) Rex Lapis Liyue Hydro (Water) God of Justice Fontaine Pyro (Fire) Murata Natlan

Each character uses one of these elements. Anemo, Geo, and Electro are available to the Traveler (the player character).

What are the different elemental status effects in Genshin Impact?

On their own, elements are pretty devastating, and when used in battle, they can have different effects on your enemies. A status effect can be dealt simply by using an elemental power on your opponent.

Element Status Effect Cyro Decreases an opponent’s movement speed. Electro Electro spreads through water, giving electrocution to wet enemies. Hydro Makes the target wet, allowing an Elemental Reaction to occur. Pyro Affected individuals are burnt and suffer damage for some time.

What are Elemental Reactions in Genshin Impact?

When two or more elemental statuses combine, they create an elemental reaction. You can do this by attacking with different elemental damage, or through the environment, like using an electro attack on an enemy who stepped into the water. It also doesn’t need to be done directly at an opponent, you’ll get an Elemental Reaction if you mix two elements at any time.

Equipping artifacts or weapons can increase your character’s Elemental Mastery attribute, which increases the damage from elemental reactions. The damage and duration of this reaction are also affected by the Character Level of the character that deals the reaction, which is why high-level characters are more effective.

Elemental Combinations Reaction Effect Dendro and Pyro Burning Enemies receive burning damage over time. Geo and Cryo, Electro, Hydro, or Pyro Crystalize Floating crystals are created on the battlefield. When the crystals are picked up, an Element shield is formed around the player. Electro and Hydro Electro-Charged Enemies receive electric damage over time. Cryo and Hydro Frozen Freezes the target in place. Cryo and Pyro Melt Enemies receive melting damage over time. Electro and Pyro Overloaded Anyone in the area of effect gets hit with Pyro damage. Cryo and Electro Superconduct Anyone in the area of effect gets hit with Cryo damage and a physical resistance debuff of 50 percent. Anemo and Cryo, Electro, Hydro, or Pyro Swirl It becomes a swirling wind that spreads elements it comes in contact with. It also deals damage to any character in the way. Hydro and Pyro Vaporize Combining these two elements in an attack does more damage than a regular attack.

What is a Ley Line Disorder in Genshin Impact?

When facing some enemies or challenges, you’ll notice that they have a colorful aura. A disorder will affect you if you come in contact with the aura.