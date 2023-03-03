How to get all rewards and endings from Faruzan’s Hangout Event in Genshin Impact

There are many ways for Genshin Impact players to know more about their favorite character’s personalities, backgrounds, and relations with other people.

One of them is Story Quests. There is one per character and players can unlock them in the Quest menu using special Keys, and then help them through their adventures.

Five-star characters feature quests that can unlock valuable content in the game, such as weekly bosses. They also unveil a lot of major elements from the game’s lore and Archon stories.

Story quests for four-star characters are, however, more focused on small activities and fun narrative choices. They require two Keys to begin, and players can get several endings resulting in their dialogue choices throughout the quests. In addition, Faruzan’s requires completing the Story Quest of another character first.

Faruzan received her own Story Quest alongside Patch 3.5 in March. Players can get a lot of rewards from completing it and will get Primogems from unveiling its various endings. Here’s how to get all achievements and rewards granted by Faruzan’s Hangout Event.

How to get the “Mechanics: From Beginner to…?” achievement in Genshin Impact

This is the easiest achievement of the three you can get. It’ll simply consist of selecting the right answer to one of Faruzan’s questions after she accepted to take part in Akademiya’s experiment.

Choosing the answer “127 steps” will give you a reward. To access her question, you’ll have to go forward to the endings “The Gardener And The Nursery” or “Knowledge is Wealth!” To get to this scene, choose the following answers:

“Let’s help her resolve her current problem first.”

“You don’t have to force yourself.”

“I specialize in solving problems.”

“Let’s hear what this Kshahrewar collaborative project is about…”

“He only said that you’re a very senior researcher in the field of mechanisms…”

“I can help out.”

“By any chance, has it been very difficult for you…”

“So they were lured in by the promise of a different toy…” or

“Somewhat.”

Faruzan will be impressed by your answer and after the conversation ends you’ll obtain the achievement named “Mechanics: From Beginner to…?”

How to get the “To You in a Hundred Years” achievement in Genshin Impact

To complete this achievement, it’s simply written that you have to “read all the letters sent to Faruzan.” To be able to read the letters, you must go towards the endings named “Start Over” or “Welcome back, Faruzan!” Here are the answers from the second part of the quest to reach this ending:

“Let’s think of some way to get her to Pardis Dhyai.”

“I do have the makings of an idea.” You’ll successfully return to Pardis Dhyai.

“What’s the lead researcher’s name?”

“She’s a researcher from the Akademiya.”

“We can’t just waste our time here like this.”

“This machine they speak of…”

“You’ve encountered others besides Karkata?”

“(Is it no longer around?)”

“It’s me”

“What’s the tent you mentioned, if I might ask?”

“So “tent”…”

“Faruzan!”

“They still prayed for your safe return…”

At one point further into the conversation, you’ll end up apologizing. Then, you’ll be able to read Faruzan’s letters. You’ll see three of them scattered on the ground. Read them all and you’ll earn the Achievement, as well as five Primogems. Based on your next answers, you’ll get one of both endings.

How to get the “Optimal Solution” achievement in Genshin Impact

This achievement grants 20 Primogems, which means it’s more valuable than the previous ones. Logically, it’ll also take more time than the others to be completed.

You’ll have to get all five endings in Faruzan’s Hangout Event to get this achievement. When you complete it once, you’ll unlock one ending and then you’ll be able to play the quest again as many times as you want to unlock all the other ones. Fortunately, you won’t have to spend two more Story Keys for every ending.

You also won’t have to look at endless lists of answers to give to unlock all endings. Once you’ve chosen an answer once, it’ll appear as completed in your next quest, meaning you won’t have to remember every choice you’ve made before.

In addition, you can choose to start the quest from further as you see where you need to pick it up to unlock the other end from the narrative branches.