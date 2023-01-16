Some of these quests unlock key content in the game.

In Genshin Impact, players can discover many things about their favorite characters through numerous quests.

These include Archon quests, which is the game’s main story, as well as time-limited events and Story Quests.

Story Quests are the only ones entirely dedicated to characters. You can help them in their ventures and discover more about their personality, background, and interactions with other NPCs. You can also unlock several endings for each story, which means you can complete them several times and unlock them all.

Others can prove to be very important to progress in the game. Those of Zhongli and Raiden Shogun, for example, will unlock weekly bosses, which are precious to get high-value rewards.

Here’s how to unlock Story Quests in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Story Quests in Genshin Impact

You can see all Story Quests available in the Quest menu. Simply tap the “Story Quest” button in your Quest’s Journal, which is located in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

To unlock a Story Quest, you must use a Story Key. You can see how many you have on the top-right corner of the screen.

You can only stock up to three Keys at once, which means you’ll lose opportunities if you don’t unlock a Quest when your inventory is full.

You can get one Key every two days by completing eight Daily Commissions. You unlock four Daily Commissions per day in the region you’ve chosen in your player’s guide.

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Claim a Key each time you complete eight Commissions. You can see how many more you must complete to get one at the bottom of the Quest’s menu.