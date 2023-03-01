There are many different kinds of quests players can complete in Genshin Impact. The main ones are Archon quests, which tell the general story of the game alongside Paimon.

Although players will meet most characters through those Archon Chapters, they’ll be able to discover much more about them through Story Quests.

There is one for each character. Four-star characters have stories with different endings to unlock, while five-star ones are more ambitious.

One of those quests is named “The Unanswerable Problems.” Here is how to unlock and clear it.

How to unlock The Unanswerable Problems quest in Genshin Impact

The Unanswerable Problems quest is a Story Quest in Genshin Impact. To unlock it, you’ll need a special Key. It’s collected through the completion of Daily Commissions. Here is a guide on how to unlock Story Quests.

This one is Tighnari’s Story Quest. It can be started by heading to your Story Quest menu and selecting the Dendro character’s card.

It might require you to complete quests you have yet to clear, however. Here are the requirements to start Tighari’s Story Quest:

Adventure Rank: 40

Completion of the Archon quest: Chapter III: Act II – The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings It’s an Archon quest from Sumeru. It’ll take you all the way to the Balladeer boss, the main enemy from the Sumeru scenario.



Tighnari’s Story Quest is quite long to complete since it includes eight different steps. It ends with a dedicated Domain. The Unanswerable Problems is only the first Act, however, so you won’t need to complete everything to clear this one.