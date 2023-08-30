How to find and beat the Swords of the Gorge in Genshin Impact

There are many unique enemies scattered across the world of Teyvat in Genshin Impact, but the Hydro region of Fontaine is home to a special elite group of foes known as the Fontaine local legends. This group is composed of eight different enemies hiding all around the region for you to find.

One of these legends is the Swords of the Gorge, a powerful duo of two Hunter’s Rays you’ll need to locate and beat in battle.

Where to find the Swords of the Gorge in Genshin

The Swords of the Gorge are swimming around right above the Thalatta Submarine Canyon near the coast of the Court of Fontaine area. They’re pretty easy to miss if you aren’t looking for them since they have no notable landmarks near them, hover fairly close to the ocean floor, and might be obscured by seaweed depending on what angle you view them from.

They blend in with the environment pretty well, so look around carefully. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

From the Thalatta Submarine Canyon Teleport Waypoint, swim up as high as you can without breaking the surface of the water. Once you’re near the surface, turn directly west to face the Court of Fontaine area and swim in this direction.

As long as you’re swimming in the right direction, the Swords of the Gorge should appear in front of you fairly soon after you start swimming. They are located near the sandy floor above the Thalatta Submarine Canyon trench and can also be found swimming somewhat close to a Fontaine boat sitting on the water in this area.

How to defeat the Swords of the Gorge in Genshin

To beat the Swords of the Gorge, you’ll need to absorb and use a Xenochromatic Hunter’s Ray’s ability against them. During this fight, it is crucial that you dodge and wait for the duo to use their charged attack and only strike when they do.

Before you initiate the boss battle, make sure you grab a Xenochromatic Hunter’s Ray’s ability from nearby. There are a few of them floating right by the Swords of the Gorge, so you should have no issue finding one to interact with. It’s also a good idea to take note of any nearby Recovery Orbs while you do this so you know where they are if you need them during the battle and to consider bringing characters who have lots of health points since the Swords of the Gorge have powerful strikes that can easily drain over 10,000 health points with each hit.

to . When the Swords of the Gorge are preparing their charged ability , hold down the button that allows you to use the Xenochromatic Hunter’s Ray’s ability and aim it at the ball of energy between them . Release your attack before they do to drain a massive amount of their health points.

, hold down the button that allows you to use the and . to drain a massive amount of their health points. Repeat the dodging and attacking process until you win the fight against the Swords of the Gorge. Once you have defeated the Swords of the Gorge, a precious chest will appear on the ocean floor for you to claim.

A line of energy will connect this duo when they are charging their attack. Screenshot via Dot Esports

How to get the Swords of the Gorge achievement in Genshin

You’ll unlock the “Swords of the Gorge” achievement in the Wonders of the World category after defeating this Fontaine duo for the first time. It only grants five Primogems, but every Primogem counts and you’ll also get the special achievement that can only be unlocked for vanquishing them.

If you’re looking for more Primogems and achievements, you can also take on other Fontaine legends like the Iron Viscount, Ninianne, Dobharcu, Lord of the Hidden, and Vivianne.

How to get The White Path Between Two Rivers achievement in Genshin

One of the special achievements that was released in Version 4.0 is “The White Path Between Two Rivers.” You can only unlock this feat by allowing one of your characters to perish in the battle against either the Swords of the Gorge or the Fairy Knight Twins, so you’ll want to allow one of the two Fontaine local legends to eliminate one of your recruits if you are hoping to unlock every achievement.

