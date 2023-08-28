How to find and beat Dobharcu, Lord of the Hidden in Genshin Impact

Blubberbeasts are one of the cutest additions that arrived with Genshin Impact’s Fontaine regional expansion. But not all of these creatures are indifferent toward you and one of them is a legendary Fontaine boss named Dobharcu, Lord of the Hidden that you need to locate and defeat.

Dobharcu can be a tricky enemy to find and vanquish, so if you’re hoping to take them on, here’s everything you need to know about this boss battle.

Where to find Dobharcu, Lord of the Hidden in Genshin

Dobharcu, Lord of the Hidden is located above the Chemin de L’Espoir trench close to the surface of the water near the coast of Elynas. Compared to the other Fontaine local legends, Dobharcu is an extremely easy opponent to swim right by and miss or one that you may struggle to find.

This area is to the west of Fontaine. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

From the Chemin de L’Espoir Teleport Waypoint, swim directly forward until you reach the broken stone bridge poking out of the side of the trench. If you haven’t already unlocked and opened it, this bridge will have a locked luxurious chest on it, which makes it much easier to spot.

Once you’ve reached this bridge, swim straight upward until you’ve almost broken the surface. Turn to the west, which is the area behind the stone bridge toward Elynas, then swim forward slightly since Dobharcu may be slightly out of your range of distance.

You can grab the abilities of a Xenochromatic Blubberbeast from this area too. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Look for a light purple and pink blubberbeast that is noticeably bigger than the regular ones you come across. This is Dobharcu, the “legendary repeller of the great seahorse” and “defender of countless blubberbeasts.”

Because Dobharcu is just swimming around this general area with no landmarks or special markers, they can be quite tricky to find. Most Fontaine local legends have more specific locations, like the Iron Viscount hidden in a secret cave, or clearly marked, like Ninianne and Vivianne who can be found within specially marked purple circles.

How to defeat Dobharcu, Lord of the Hidden in Genshin

Dobharcu isn’t called the Lord of the Hidden for nothing since the Fontaine local legend can turn invisible as they see fit. Vanquishing Dobharcu may seem quite tricky because of this, but all you need to do to successfully beat Dobharcu, Lord of the Hidden is absorb a Xenochromatic Blubberbeast’s ability and use its sonar waves against this formidable foe.

Compared to some of the other local legends, Dobharcu is fairly easy to defeat as long as you know how to fight and heal while traversing through the underwater areas of Fontaine.

Before you approach Dobharcu, locate a Xenochromatic Blubberbeast and absorb its abilities by hitting it with your basic attack. You’ll know you have its abilities if the creature stops stunned for a few seconds and if an icon shaped like sonar waves and a blubberbeast’s head appears next to you.

To defeat a blubberbeast, you have to sort of become one. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Continue swimming up to Dobharcu until this foe’s name appears in the center of your screen alongside their health bar . The battle will then officially be initiated.

until this foe’s appears in the center of your screen alongside their . The battle will then officially be initiated. As soon as the fight begins, Dobharcu will likely become invisible and shoot a series of sonar waves at you. You can tell that this Fontaine legend is preparing to turn invisible when they point their head upwards and music notes appear next to them.

will likely become and shoot a series of at you. You can tell that this Fontaine legend is preparing to turn invisible when they point their head upwards and music notes appear next to them. Dodge the sonar waves that Dobharcu sends your way as much as you can and pay attention to where these hits are originating from .

the that sends your way as much as you can and . Once you’ve pinpointed the source of the sonar waves, swim as close as possible to where you think this enemy is and use your Xenochromatic Blubberbeast ability to strike it.

to where you think this enemy is and to strike it. If you’ve found the right spot, Dobharcu should then reappear and be dazed for a few seconds so you can hit them with your basic attack and Xenochromatic Blubberbeast sonar wave ability as much as possible before they resume attacking.

should then and be for a few seconds so you can hit them with your and as much as possible before they resume attacking. Continue attacking Dobharcu by repeating these steps and filling in the cooldowns between their invisible skill with as much attacking as you can. This legend may choose to go invisible frequently or might only do it once or twice, but regardless, you just need to hit them as much as you can to win this battle.

I guess Paimon was trying to jump into the battle here. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Since the entirety of this battle takes place underwater, you don’t need to worry about what kind of characters or what team composition you bring to the fight since none of their abilities will be useable during this task. But if you struggle with Fontaine’s underwater fighting mechanics, it’s a good idea to bring characters who possess a lot of health points and to swim and grab nearby Recovery Orbs during the battle if needed.

After defeating Dobharcu, Lord of the Hidden, you’ll be rewarded with one of the special Version 4.0 achievements called “Dobharcu, Lord of the Hidden” for vanquishing one of Fontaine’s notorious local legends. A precious chest will also spawn right near where you defeat them, so be sure to open it before you swim onward to your next adventure.

