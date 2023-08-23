How to find and beat Vivianne of the Lake in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s Hydro region of Fontaine is home to a wide array of unique creatures, including adorable blubberbeasts, well-dressed dogs, and strange yet formidable foes. The local legends of Fontaine are one such group of enemies you’ll need to vanquish to become a true local of the Hydro region and Vivianne of the Lake is one of the more imposing members you’ll need to find and vanquish.

If you’re having problems with Vivianne of the Lake, look no further.

Where to find Vivianne of the Lake in Genshin

You can find Vivianne of the Lake to the north of the Court of Fontaine area. This foe is very close to the border of the Hydro region and is well-hidden by a mountain depending on which angle you are looking from, so you might have a tough time finding them.

The quickest way to get to this spot is to use the Teleport Waypoint located near it. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

If you can’t find where Vivianne is located, head to the very end of the aquabus track near the marked location. From here, turn away from the border where you will find a tall pointed mountain. Vivianne is hidden right next to it, but should be visible to you as long as you are at the end of the aquabus track.

This enemy is tough to find when you’re on the wrong side of the mountain. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

How to defeat Vivianne of the Lake in Genshin

The best way to defeat Vivianne of the Lake is to bring a strong team focused on executing elemental reactions. Much like Ninianne of the Lake, so too is Vivianne quite a formidable damage dealer who will be tough to vanquish unless you have a carefully crafted team composition.

Since Vivianne is a Hydro creature, playing off of this element to create powerful elemental reactions is the best way to make the fight easier. You’ll have the most success defeating Vivianne of the Lake with Dendro, Electro, Pyro, and Geo characters.

It’s also best to avoid having any Hydro recruits on your team during this battle for this reason. Hydro characters can be very powerful in other Teyvat combat situations, but they’ll be mostly useless in this fight since Vivianne will be immune to their attacks.

Best teams to defeat Vivianne of the Lake

With these elements in mind, some solid teams that work well against Vivianne you can either use or create an alternate lineup based on include:

Raiden Shogun, Zhongli, Alhaitham, and Kuki Shinobu

Hu Tao, Zhongli, Bennett, and Kazuha

Diluc, Bennett, Venti, and Zhongli

Baizhu, Raiden Shogun, Nahida, and Yae Miko

Dendro is one of the best elements you can bring to this battle. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Generally, you’ll want to create a team lineup based around either Hyperbloom or Vaporize. Both elemental reactions make use of Vivianne’s Hydro and turn it into a weakness that can be used to vanquish them easily.

Vivianne may not look very tough, but this opponent strikes very hard and fast, so having at least one shielder or healer on your team is crucial for success. This enemy has a few strong attacks that can instantly kill your character if you aren’t careful, so having a shielder or healer will prevent this from happening.

One of Vivianne’s strongest attacks is a Hydro laser cannon that continuously follows you wherever you go. This is a very tough attack to dodge since it moves quite fast, so a shielder will be an excellent way to minimize the damage you take from this or a healer could be prepared to restore any health points you lose from it. When I took on Vivianne, I found that you can outrun this attack if you’re prepared for it before it happens, but doing so will likely consume all of your stamina.

Another attack Vivianne will frequently deploy is a widespread AoE attack that shoots Hydro missiles in a semicircle facing in the direction they are looking. You can either do your best to dodge this move or deploy a shield to protect you from it.

Sadly, my Raiden Shogun was not able to dodge this attack before it hit her. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you do vanquish Vivianne of the Lake, you’ll be rewarded with the Version 4.0 achievement “Vivianne of the Lake” for successfully taking down one of Fontaine’s many local legends. Vivianne is one of the tougher legends to take down, especially when compared to others like the Iron Viscount.

