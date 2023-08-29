How to find and beat the Fairy Knight Twins in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s Hydro region of Fontaine has many unique characters and creatures for you to meet. Not all of them are friendly, though.

Fontaine is home to eight local legends who will become hostile as soon as you come near them. And the Fairy Knight Twins are one of the eight legends you’ll need to find and defeat.

Where to find the Fairy Knight Twins in Genshin

The Fairy Knight Twins are an underwater enemy, so you can find them swimming around the Salacia Plan area in the Court of Fontaine region.

This foe is swimming around in circles near a massive pillar. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Some local legends have a very specific location that’s impossible to miss, such as the Iron Viscount’s thermal cave, while others are clearly marked, such as Vivianne and Ninianne, who appear in a special ritualistic-looking purple circle. But some of these legends are simply swimming around a general area, like Dobharcu, Lord of the Hidden or the Fairy Knight Twins themselves.

If you’re struggling to pinpoint exactly where this legend can be found, start by teleporting to the Pale Forgotten Glory Domain. From here, turn directly east and look for a massive stone pillar that is sticking out of the ocean floor all the way to above the water, which is a piece of the aquabus track that runs around Fontaine.

Swim directly toward the stone pillar. As you get closer to it, two pink and purple-colored Hunter’s Rays will appear near it as soon as they are within your rendering distance. If this is your first time approaching them, they’ll be swimming in circles around a Hydroculus, which will help you discern their exact location.

How to defeat the Fairy Knight Twins in Genshin

All you need to do to successfully beat the Fairy Knight Twins is absorb an Xenochromatic Hunter’s Ray’s ability to use against them. Both Fairy Knight Twins Angelica and Medoro have the same exact abilities and can be defeated at the same time even though they have their own health bars.

As you swim up to the Fairy Knight Twins location, you’ll find a few Xenochromatic Hunter’s Rays swimming around the area. Hit one of them with your basic attack to absorb their ability before you initiate the battle.

swimming around the area. to their ability before you initiate the battle. Approach the Fairy Knight Twins and the battle will begin. You’ll know it’s started when you see both of their health bars appear in the center of your screen.

the and the battle will begin. You’ll know it’s started when you see both of their health bars appear in the center of your screen. Dodge as many of their attacks as you can and wait for them to pause and charge up. You can strike them at any point, but waiting for them to unite and charge their special ability is the best move since all other attacks against them won’t do much damage. Their attacks are extremely deadly too, so it’s best to dodge until they pause and grab Recovery Orbs floating nearby if needed.

as many of their attacks as you can and wait for them to pause and charge up. You can strike them at any point, but waiting for them to unite and charge their special ability is the best move since all other attacks against them won’t do much damage. Their attacks are extremely deadly too, so it’s best to dodge until they pause and grab Recovery Orbs floating nearby if needed. As Angelica and Medoro charge up their united attack , aim at the ball of energy between them with your Xenochromatic Hunter’s Ray attack and unleash it before they finish charging it. This should deliver a massive health points drain to both of them.

, at the with your and unleash it before they finish charging it. This should deliver a massive health points drain to both of them. Repeat this process until they are both defeated. A precious chest will appear between them as they perish and you can also grab the Hydroculus they were protecting.

You only have a few seconds to hit before they strike, so aim as quickly as possible. Screenshot via Dot Esports

This battle has a pretty rough learning curve, but once you understand how this duo moves, it becomes much easier. My first character died almost immediately as I initiated this battle because I wasn’t prepared for how strong the Fairy Knight Twins were, but the rest of my team made it through the battle with no problem as I mastered dodging their abilities and waiting to strike until their charged attack.

How to get the Fairy Knight Twins achievement in Genshin

As soon as you defeat the Fairy Knight Twins for the first time, you’ll be rewarded with “The Fairy Knight Twins” achievement for defeating the Fontaine local legend.

How to get The White Path Between Two Rivers achievement in Genshin

If you’re hoping to unlock every achievement that arrived in Genshin’s Version 4.0 update, you’ll actually want to let one of your characters perish in the battle against the Fairy Knight Twins. When one of your characters falls in this battle, you’ll unlock “The White Path Between Two Rivers” achievement.

